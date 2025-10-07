WORLD ROUNDUP Europe Should Support U.S. Democracy | How Africa Can Shift Supply Chains from China | How Ukraine Turned the Tables on Russia, and more

Published 7 October 2025

· Europe Should Support U.S. Democracy · U.K. Spy Case Collapsed “Because of Failure to Call China a Threat” · Chinese Officials Boast a God’s-Eye View of Towns from Above · Don’t Let Chinese Fears of a U.S. Decapitation Strike Lead to Nuclear War · How Ukraine Turned the Tables on Russia · Looking at Militia, Terror Groups from Other Places Can Show How Hamas Can Be Disarmed · How Africa Can Shift Supply Chains from China

Europe Should Support U.S. Democracy (Amanda Sloat and Cathryn ClüverAshbrook, Foreign Policy)

EU leaders still aren’t alarmed enough about democratic decline across the Atlantic.

U.K. Spy Case Collapsed “Because of Failure to Call China a Threat” (Fiona Hamilton, The Times)

The director of public prosecutions has said Christopher Berry and Chris Cash could not be prosecuted because officials did not give evidence that China was an “enemy”

Chinese Officials Boast a God’s-Eye View of Towns from Above (Economist)

Digital surveillance grids are meant to help solve local problems quickly. But they also track potential troublemakers.

Don’t Let Chinese Fears of a U.S. Decapitation Strike Lead to Nuclear War (Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga, Foreign Policy)

Well-founded or not, Beijing’s fear of a U.S. decapitation strike could prove dangerous. Washington should help mitigate it.

How Ukraine Turned the Tables on Russia (Robert F. Worth, The Atlantic)

Russia assumed time was on its side, but a new Ukrainian strategy is yielding surprising results.

Looking at Militia, Terror Groups from Other Places Can Show How Hamas Can Be Disarmed (Esther Davis, Leo Feierberg Better, Jerusalem Post)

It’s important that the demilitarization is enforced, not just demanded. In historically successful disarmaments, independent bodies facilitated the decommissioning.

How Africa Can Shift Supply Chains from China (Daniel Swift, National Interest)

The United States can make a focused bet on African economies and reduce its dependence on Chinese supply chains.

