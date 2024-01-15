OUR PICKS The Evolving Landscape of U.S. Economic Security | U.S. Must Close the Long-Distance Power Transmission Gap with China | Flush with Investment, New U.S. Factories Face a Familiar Challenge, and more

Published 15 January 2024

· Jewish Students Sue Harvard, Alleging Civil Rights Violations

The lawsuit filed Wednesday mirrors others filed since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, including against The Art Institute of Chicago, New York University and the University of Pennsylvania. · The Evolving Landscape of U.S. Economic Security: The Confluence of Trade, Technology, and National Security

This paper examines the current evolution of U.S. economic security discourse to demonstrate the implications, challenges, and shortcomings of U.S. economic security tools and the catalyzing impact of technology · After Grilling Fauci on Covid Origins, House Republicans Want to Consider New Rules for Foreign Research

House Republicans want to explore tighter inspection and safety requirements for infectious disease work done in foreign labs · US Army Medical Institutions Partner to Counter Bioweapon Threats

US Army medical institutions and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency will work to develop new drugs to counter resistance in bioweapon bacteria · The U.S. Must Close the Long-Distance Power Transmission Gap with China

The gap in long-distance transmission technologies between the United States and China raises significant national security implications · Texas Pulls an Ugly Stunt on the Border

National leaders left an immigration-policy vacuum that the Lone Star State is eager to fill · Flush with Investment, New U.S. Factories Face a Familiar Challenge

Worries are growing in Washington that a flood of Chinese products could put new American investments in clean energy and high-tech factories at risk

Jewish Students Sue Harvard, Alleging Civil Rights Violations (AP / VOA News)

Several Jewish students have filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing it of becoming “a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment.”

The lawsuit filed Wednesday mirrors others filed since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, including against The Art Institute of Chicago, New York University and the University of Pennsylvania.

In the Harvard lawsuit, the plaintiffs include members of the Students Against Antisemitism, Inc. They accuse Harvard of violating Jewish students’ civil rights and allege that the university tolerated Jewish students being harassed, assaulted and intimidated — behavior that has intensified since the October 7 attack.

“Mobs of pro-Hamas students and faculty have marched by the hundreds through Harvard’s campus, shouting vile antisemitic slogans and calling for death to Jews and Israel,” according to the lawsuit. “Those mobs have occupied buildings, classrooms, libraries, student lounges, plazas, and study halls, often for days or weeks at a time, promoting violence against Jews.”

The Evolving Landscape of U.S. Economic Security: The Confluence of Trade, Technology, and National Security (Andrea Viski, KEIA)

This paper examines the current evolution of U.S. economic security discourse to demonstrate the implications, challenges, and shortcomings of U.S. economic security tools and the catalyzing impact of technology. While component economic security considerations are broad and encompass issues from natural disaster planning to cybersecurity, this paper focuses specifically on the impact of trade and technology in the economic security context. It discusses the main influences and features of U.S. economic security policy as it relates to trade, technology, and the security of the supply chain. The paper includes sections on evolving notions of the dual-use concept; the need to manage and respond to technology flows with more effective strategies, and new foreign policy efforts and tools to strengthen economic security. (Cont.)