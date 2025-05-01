NUCLEAR POWER ‘The West Will Lead’: Utah, Idaho, Wyoming Team Up on Nuclear Energy Development

By Katie McKellar

Published 1 May 2025

Utah state leaders are taking the next steps in their efforts to make Utah a major nuclear energy development hub and a “national leader” in developing next-generation energy technology, reaching beyond state lines to do it.

It starts with Utah signing two memorandums of understanding with Idaho and Wyoming as part of a strategy to fire up innovation and collaboration in the region.

As part of Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox’s “Built Here: Nuclear Energy Summit,” which his office said brought together leaders from across the nuclear energy industry on Tuesday, Cox joined Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, both Republicans, in signing an MOU that calls for the three states to work together coordinating nuclear infrastructure, accelerating nuclear development, and advocating for “commonsense federal policies.”

“The West will lead the next chapter of energy abundance and American prosperity,” Cox said in a statement announcing the alliance. “Today, we brought together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to chart the course for nuclear energy. Our new compact strengthens our shared commitment to aggressively pursue more affordable, reliable energy across state lines.”

According to Cox’s office, the states agreed in the MOU to collaborate on:

· Aligning energy policies to support innovation and private investment.

· Coordinating the development of critical energy infrastructure.

· Jointly navigating regulatory and environmental challenges.

· Advocating for federal support of regional energy priorities.

· Enhancing energy resilience and grid reliability.

· Expanding workforce development efforts to support the growing energy sector.

· Ensuring continued delivery of affordable energy to residents.

The tri-state agreement comes the day after Utah officials and the Idaho National Laboratory — one of 17 national labs in the U.S. Department of Energy complex that’s focused on nuclear research — signed a memorandum of understanding Monday evening after ceremoniously signing a slate of energy bills Utah lawmakers passed earlier this year.

The MOU between Utah leaders and the Idaho National Laboratory establishes a “formal, long-term collaboration on advanced energy research, workforce development and technology deployment — particularly on nuclear innovation,” according to the governor’s office.