Britain Grants China's Huawei Limited Role in 5G Network Rollout

Published 28 January 2020

Britain will allow China’s Huawei Technologies to help build the country’s next-generation cellular network, dealing a blow to a U.S. campaign to launch a worldwide boycott of the telecom equipment giant. The British government said Tuesday it would permit Huawei to build less critical parts of the country’s new high-speed 5G wireless network.

The U.S. has campaigned against Huawei for more than a year, noting concerns about national security and the Chinese firm’s relations with the country’s Communist Party.“

The United States is disappointed by the U.K.’s decision,” said a senior Trump administration official Tuesday. “There is no safe option for untrusted vendors to control any part of a 5G network.”

The U.S. official said the U.S. is willing to work with Britain to exclude “untrusted vendor components from 5G networks.”

Without mentioning any companies, Britain said it would exclude “high-risk” companies from providing “core” components of the new network. It also said it would permit high risk suppliers to supply up to 35-percent of new network’s less risky parts of its infrastructure.

Britain’s announcement comes a day before U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet in London with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The announcement puts Johnson in an awkward position, as he needs the Trump administration to quickly reach a trade agreement after Brexit.

The 5G rollout is particularly critical for Britain, as it leaves the European Union with hopes of positioning its economy as a beneficiary of technological innovation.

In a Friday phone call with Johnson, U.S. President Donald Trump told the British prime minister that giving Huawei the go-ahead would cause a major rift in transatlantic relations and jeopardize intelligence-sharing between Washington and London.

U.S. officials have also voiced frustration with decisions by some European nations to grant Huawei some access in the rollout of their 5G network.

Under the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, the U.S. defense secretary should brief Congressional defense committees by March 15 on the implementation of plan for fifth generation information and communications technologies, including steps to work with U.S. allies and partners to protect critical networks and supply chains.

This article is published courtesy of the Voice of America (VOA)

