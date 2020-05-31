Energy security Clean Energy Outperforming Fossil Fuels in America, U.K., and Europe

Published 1 June 2020

Renewable power is outperforming fossil fuels in U.S. and European markets, according to a new report. The report reveals that despite the growing profile of renewables, total investment in clean energy is still well short of the level needed to put the world’s energy system on a sustainable path.

The report, which is published in collaboration with the International Energy Agency, reveals that despite the growing profile of renewables, total investment in clean energy is still well short of the level needed to put the world’s energy system on a sustainable path.

Publicly traded renewable power portfolios have posted significantly higher returns for investors and lower volatility over fossil fuels during the past 10 years and during the COVID-19 crisis. However, capital allocation to renewable power via stock markets is falling short of government goals due to other obstacles facing investors.

Imperial says that the report is the first in a series of insights led by Imperial with the International Energy Agency to investigate the investment dynamics in the private sector relating to the ongoing global energy disruption. The report also looks at the importance of motivating investors and the financial attractiveness of the renewable power sector.

The authors analyzed the performance of listed companies in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France who are engaged in fossil fuel supply, versus those active in renewable power over the past ten0 years. The results indicate that renewable power shares have offered investors significantly higher total returns relative to fossil fuels.

Dr. Charles Donovan, Executive Director of the Center for Climate Finance and Investment at Imperial College Business School, said: “There’s real momentum gathering behind renewable power, based purely on their economic advantage. Our results show that renewable power is outperforming financially, but has still not attracted sizable support from listed equity investors.

“Our analysis demonstrates the challenges to investors of accessing, from a listed markets perspective, the growth potential of the renewable power sector. Existing norms in the investment industry will have to change to provide savers and pensioners with better ways to participate in the upsides from a clean energy transition.”

