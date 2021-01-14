Our picks Next Animal-to-Human Pandemic | Telegram Purges Extremist Content | Tackle Domestic Disinformation, and more

Published 14 January 2021

· F.B.I. Urges Police Chiefs Across U.S. to Be on High Alert for Threats · Fueled by the U.S. Capitol Siege, Violent Extremists with ‘Political Grievances’ Will Likely Pose the ‘Greatest Domestic Terrorism Threats in 2021,’ Intelligence Report Says · ISIS, Reborn: The Islamic State’s African Revival is a Lethal Blind Spot · Facebook’s Sandberg Deflected Blame for Capitol Riot, but New Evidence Shows How Platform Played Role · Telegram, a Recent Haven for the Far Right, Purges Extremist Content · After pro-Trump Riot, Experts Urge U.S. to Tackle Domestic Disinformation · Decoding the Far-Right Symbols at the Capitol Riot · Can China Prevent the Next Animal-to-Human Pandemic?

F.B.I. Urges Police Chiefs Across U.S. to Be on High Alert for Threats (John Eligon, Frances Robles, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Helene Cooper, New York Times)

A joint intelligence bulletin warned that the deadly breach at the Capitol would be a “significant driver of violence” ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Fueled by the U.S. Capitol Siege, Violent Extremists with ‘Political Grievances’ Will Likely Pose the ‘Greatest Domestic Terrorism Threats in 2021,’ Intelligence Report Says (Kelsey Vlamis, Business Insider)

In a report released in the wake of the violent siege on the US Capitol, US intelligence agencies warned that violent extremists with “political grievances” are likely to pose the “greatest domestic terrorism threats in 2021.” The Joint Intelligence Bulletin, which was obtained by Yahoo News, was produced by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Counterterrorism Center. The report says the violent breach of the Capitol “very likely will serve as a significant driver of violence” for “domestic violent extremists.” “In 2021, threats and plotting of illegal activity, including the destruction of property and violence targeting officials at all levels of the government, law enforcement, journalists, and infrastructure” are very likely to increase, the report says. It also names “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists,” “militia violent extremists,” and extremists who follow QAnon conspiracy theories as likely threats. The report is dated January 13, one week after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to contest the results of the election, causing lawmakers to evacuate and resulting in five deaths.

ISIS, Reborn: The Islamic State’s African Revival is a Lethal Blind Spot (Jordan Cope, National Interest)

With four burgeoning safe havens, ISIS has revived in Sub-Sahara and could be deadlier than ever.