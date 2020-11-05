Terrorism Islamist Terrorism: Germany Is Home to More than 600 Agitators

By Matthias von Hein

Published 4 November 2020

Islamist terrorism has struck again in Europe — this time in Vienna and Nice. Germany has also been the scene of numerous attacks, and the security forces keep tabs on hundreds of potential attackers. Deportation would have been an easy solution, but the main obstacle to deportation from Germany is that most of the people classified as agitators are German citizens.

At least one of the assailants in the Vienna attack was known to police. The 20-year-old, shot dead on Monday evening, had made several attempts to leave the country and join the so-called Islamic State (IS). It would appear, however, that the authorities did not see him as a potential terrorist.

Similar miscalculations have happened in Germany too.

As of September 1, 2020, German security forces counted 627 potential terrorists. One of them was the 20-year-old Syrian Abdullah al-H., who attacked a homosexual couple with a kitchen knife on October 4 in Dresden, although his movements were monitored by police. One of the victims was seriously wounded, the other even died of his wounds shortly afterwards.

German authorities regard the threat level as “steadily high.” The 2019 report by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, BfV, issued in July 2020, refers to several foiled plans for attacks that testify to the potential for terrorism in Germany.

The domestic intelligence service says a major threat comes from “individual assailants inspired by terrorist organizations,” who are especially difficult to pick out in advance.

What Defines an Agitator?

The German-language term “Gefährder,” which refers to those who are a threat to society and translates literally as “endangerer,” was coined by police and a clear definition now applies nationwide. In typically verbose bureaucratic language, an agitator is defined as “a person pertaining to who certain facts indicate that it is safe to assume that he or she will commit a politically motivated crime of considerable significance.”

These facts include, above all, the findings of the security forces or intelligence services.

An agitator may not be arrested unless he or she is suspected of having committed or can be proven to have plotted to commit a crime. Membership in a terrorist organization is a crime. It is prohibited, for example, to “prepare or support a crime posing a severe threat to the state.”

Agitators and “Relevant” Persons

In addition to those defined as agitators, the security authorities list more than 500 “relevant persons.” These can be leaders, supporters, or potential culprits within the terrorist spectrum who are believed to be likely to commit, finance, or otherwise support a terrorist attack in the future. However, they may also just be companions of agitators or people who simply associate with known agitators.