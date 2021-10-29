Border Security Official Reject Claims of Terrorists Infiltrating U.S. From Mexico

By Jeff Seldin

Published 29 October 2021

Fears the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan could reinvigorate terror groups like al-Qaida and Islamic State, and lead to a surge of attempted infiltrations along the southern U.S. border have not been realized, a top counterterrorism official said, dismissing claims to the contrary as “factually inaccurate.”

For months, mostly Republican lawmakers have warned of an unprecedented number of encounters by law enforcement and border patrol agents with known or suspected terrorists trying to enter the United States from Mexico.

One fact sheet distributed earlier this week by Republican Representative John Katko, the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, warned terrorists “are crossing the border ‘at a level we have never seen before.’”

But the Department of Homeland Security’s top counterterrorism official rejected such allegations Thursday, telling an online forum there is no evidence to back them up.

“That just simply is not the case,” DHS Counterterrorism Coordinator John Cohen said in response to a question from VOA. “It is just factually inaccurate to frame the southern border as a place where we are seeing a significant number of al-Qaida or ISIS-related terrorists or foreign terrorists.”

Cohen did not share any specific data on the number of encounters with known or suspected terrorists along the U.S. border with Mexico, characterizing it only as “very low.”

He said such encounters are also “low in comparison to people who are seeking to travel to the United States through the aviation infrastructure, through the northern border.”

The refusal to publicly disclose the actual number of encounters with terrorists along the U.S. southern border with Mexico has been a point of contention with Republican lawmakers, who have repeatedly pressed DHS to share the information.

During a hearing in September, Louisiana Republican Representative Clay Higgins chastised Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for ignoring an “obvious threat.”

“I’m 60 years old, I’ve never seen anything like this in America,” Higgins told Mayorkas. “We’ve been invaded.”

Higgins further alleged a source told him that about 200 known or suspected terrorists have been detected crossing the southern border, calling it a “conservative estimate.”

VOA reached out to Higgins’ office asking for clarification on his allegations. His office has yet to respond.

Other lawmakers have pointed to a September 11, 2021, letter from former U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, which warned, “control of our borders has disintegrated overnight.”

Gaps in border security are “exploited to easily smuggle contraband, criminals, or even potential terrorists into the U.S. at will,” Scott wrote, urging lawmakers to request detailed data.

“You will find this data troubling,” he wrote. “This is not hyperbole.”

Mayorkas and other officials admit data does exist, but say it is classified, and that claims like those by Scott mischaracterize the situation.

“Our border security efforts are layered and include multiple levels of rigorous screening that allow us to detect and prevent people who pose national security or public safety risks from entering the United States,” an official with CBP told VOA last month.

“Encounters of known and suspected terrorists at our borders are very uncommon,” the official added.

However, such encounters do happen.

In April, CBP admitted it had stopped two men from Yemen, both on the U.S. terror watch list and the FBI’s No-Fly List, from trying to cross into the state of California.

The separate incidents, one from January and one from March, were only disclosed after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went on Fox News and charged border patrol agents were now finding known or suspected terrorists from Yemen, Iran and Turkey.

Jeff Seldin is VOA national security reporter. VOA’s Carla Babb and Patsy Widakuswara contributed to this report. This article is published courtesy of the Voice of America (VOA).