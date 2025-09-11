WORLD ROUNDUP Pentagon Plan Prioritizes Homeland Over China Threat | Europe’s Delusions Over What It Means to Deter Russia | Why Isn’t China Interested in Nuclear Risk Reduction?, and more

Published 11 September 2025

Pentagon Plan Prioritizes Homeland Over China Threat (Paul McLeary and Daniel Lippman, Politico)

This marks a major departure from the first Trump administration, which emphasized deterring Beijing.

The Top 10 Trump Administration Foreign-Policy Mistakes (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

So far.

Let’s admit it: It’s hard not to watch a video of a plane crash or a building demolition, and one feels the same disturbing fascination watching the Trump administration’s handling of U.S. foreign policy. We have front-row seats to the greatest voluntary liquidation of a great power’s status and geopolitical influence in modern history: The results are dramatic and alarming, but it’s almost impossible to look away. And it’s been less than eight months.

Gulf Powers Question U.S. Protection After Israeli Attack on Qatari Soil (Vivian Nereim, New York Times)

The brazen attempt to kill the political leaders of Hamas in Doha could upend the foundations of an American-led order in the Middle East.

The Globalists of MAGA (David Frum, The Atlantic)

Trump and his followers are forging an international movement devoted to their authoritarian cause.

Massive Leak Shows How a Chinese Company Is Exporting the Great Firewall to the World (Zeyi Yang, Wired)

Geedge Networks, a company with ties to the founder of China’s mass censorship infrastructure, is selling its censorship and surveillance systems to at least four other countries in Asia and Africa.

Israel’s Qatarstrophic Error (Economist)

Its extra-territorial campaign against terrorists has to have limits.

Israel’s Strategic Declaration (Daniel Byman, Foreign Policy)

By striking Qatar, Netanyahu has forsworn negotiations and expanded the battlefield.

Europe’s Delusions Over What It Means to Deter Russia (Franz-Stefan Gady,Foreign Policy)

Leaders are afraid to tell voters what it will take to defend their continent.

Right-Wing Influencers Are Turning to Foreign Affairs (Makena Kelly, Wired)

Conservative creators are increasingly focusing on foreign policy. Whether they’re emissaries from or to the US isn’t always entirely clear.

Why Isn’t China Interested in Nuclear Risk Reduction? (Wu Riqiang, Lawfare)

It’s time for China’s approach to arms control to evolve. The United States can help.