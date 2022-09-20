ILLEGAL MIGRANTS Cost of Providing for Illegal Aliens Released into the U.S. Since Jan. 2021: $20.4 Billion Annually

Published 20 September 2022

According to a new analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), a nonprofit organization calling for reducing overall immigration levels, the cost of providing for the needs of illegal aliens who entered the country under President Joe Biden adds an additional $20.4 billion annually. FAIR says that this figure is in addition to the about $140 billion a year cost of providing benefits and services for the longer-term illegal alien population.

The Biden administration has released approximately 1.3 million illegal aliens into the country’s interior after removals and Title 42 expulsions are accounted for. FAIR says that its sources within U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) suggest that to this figure we should add approximately 1 million “got-aways.” It thus can be safely estimated that approximately 2.3 million illegal aliens successfully entered the country’s interior after since January 2021.

Based on its most recent cost study, FAIR estimates that each illegal alien costs American taxpayers $9,232 per year.

“Even in an age in which trillion dollar spending packages are considered modest, the additional $20.4 billion the Biden Border Crisis has heaped onto the backs of American taxpayers is still staggering,” noted Dan Stein, president of FAIR. “$20.4 billion could address some very important needs of the American public, instead of covering the costs of the surge of illegal migration triggered by this administration’s policies.”

The $20.4 billion that taxpayers will spend this year, on just the illegal aliens who have entered the country in the last year and half, could cover the cost of:

· Providing every homeless veteran in America $50,000 per year for a decade. This would effectively end veteran homelessness.

· Giving every family in America earning $50k or less a grocery voucher of roughly $410.

· Providing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to more than 7 million additional needy families.

· Funding and expanding the entire National School Lunch Program.

· Hiring more than 315,000 police officers to combat rising crime across the country.

· Hiring of 330,000 new teachers, which would easily end the long-standing teacher shortage in America.

· Construction of nearly the entire Southern Border Wall (which could prevent millions more illegal aliens from entering).

“According to another new report, 35 percent of U.S. families with a full-time worker struggle to meet their basic needs. These are the people President Biden pledged to champion. Instead, he is choosing to divert an additional $20.4 billion away from their needs, in order to fund a radical open borders agenda with no end in sight,” concluded Stein.

