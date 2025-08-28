WORLD ROUNDUP U.S. Is Trying to “Infiltrate Greenlandic Society”? | The Wrong Way to End a War | What Was the Tipping Point on Gaza?, and more

Published 27 August 2025

A Crypto Micronation Is Making Friends at the White House (Joel Khalili, Wired)

With Chinese crypto billionaire Justin Sun as its prime minister, Liberland hopes to make strides in international diplomacy and finally settle the parcel of forestland it claims to own.

The Wrong Way to End a War (Economist)

Dark lessons from history that explain Vladimir Putin’s “peacemaking.”

Denmark Looks into Report That U.S. Is Trying to “Infiltrate Greenlandic Society” (Alexandra Sharp, Foreign Policy)

Copenhagen summoned the top U.S. diplomat in the country in response to a report about an alleged covert operation on the Arctic island.

What Was the Tipping Point on Gaza? (Emma Ashford, Foreign Policy)

After almost two years of war, Israel is feeling the growing weight of governmental opprobrium.

Trump, With Tariffs and Threats, Tries to Strong-Arm Nations to Retreat on Climate Goals (Lisa Friedman, New York Times)

The president has made no secret of his distaste for wind and solar in America. Now he’s taking his fossil fuel agenda overseas.