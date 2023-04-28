KOREAN NUKES Following Yoon-Biden Summit, South Korean Conservatives Criticize “Nuclear Shackles”

By William Gallo

Published 27 April 2023

The United States’ pledge to reinforce its nuclear umbrella protecting South Korea has failed to quiet some South Korean conservatives who want their country to develop nuclear weapons.

Under the so-called Washington Declaration, which was unveiled Wednesday as U.S. President Joe Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit, the United States vowed to deploy more “strategic assets,” such as nuclear-capable submarines, long-range bombers and aircraft carriers, to South Korea.

In return, South Korea stated its “full confidence” in the U.S. defense commitment and reaffirmed it would not pursue nuclear weapons.

The two allies also announced the creation of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) meant to give Seoul a better idea about how Washington would use nuclear weapons in a conflict with North Korea.

Early indications suggest many conservatives within South Korea’s policymaking circles support the deal, saying it reinforces the credibility of what is commonly referred to as U.S. extended deterrence.

“Our people will effectively feel that they are sharing nuclear weapons with the United States,” said Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea’s principal deputy national security adviser, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Kim Gi-hyeon, chairman of South Korea’s main conservative People Power Party, touted the agreement as “very meaningful” and a “significant diplomatic success.”

However, some South Korean conservatives outside the government criticized the announcement, raising questions about how much the deal will placate nuclear weapons advocates.

A Thursday editorial in the Chosun Ilbo newspaper slammed the Yoon-Biden statement for putting “nuclear shackles” on South Korea.

“Looking at the Washington Declaration, it seems the United States is more concerned about South Korea’s nuclear development than about neutralizing North Korea’s nuclear weapons,” the editorial read.

Cheong Seong-chang, one of South Korea’s most outspoken nuclear weapons proponents, called the deal “an important achievement,” but added: “I don’t think this agreement will weaken anyone’s support for independent nuclear armament.”

“It’s regrettable that we voluntarily gave up our right to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty … when the threat of North Korea’s nuclear tactics against the South is becoming increasingly obvious,” said Cheong, a senior researcher at the Sejong Institute outside Seoul.

No Longer Fringe

The idea of South Korea getting nuclear weapons was once a fringe idea. But it has gone mainstream in conservative circles in response to North Korea’s growing nuclear capability and the rise of “America First” political ideas in the United States.