WORLD ROUNDUP Every Country Is on Its Own on AI | China’s Indo-Pacific Folly | Helping Tunisians Stem Migrant Flow, and more

Published 13 June 2023

· Every Country Is on Its Own on AI

Why AI regulation can’t follow in the footsteps of international nuclear controls · Europe Offers €1BN to Help Tunisians Stem Migrant Flow

EU offering Tunisia economic incentives to act more forcefully to block African migrants from using Tunisia as a launch pad for migration to Europe · Semiconductors Are Taiwan’s Best Bargaining Chip Against China

Plants that make the modern world tick seen as key to island’s independence · Samsung Boss ‘Stole Microchip Blueprints for China’

South Korean executive charged with endangering national security · China’s Indo-Pacific Folly

Beijing’s belligerence is revitalizing U.S. alliances · U.S.-China Competition Poses New Test for 70 Years of Shifting Korea-U.S. Economic Ties

A whirlwind of drama has unfolded between Korea and the US as they wavered between cooperation and conflict, pressure and free trade · The United States Is Creating a Kosovo Crisis

Here’s how to escape it—before it’s too late · Countering Online Extremism Online: Can New Zealand’s Ardern Make the Christchurch Call Live Up to Its Potential?

So far, at least, extremists find few obstacles preventing them from loading extremist content onto social media

Every Country Is on Its Own on AI (Bill Drexel and Michael Depp, Foreign Policy)

Many artificial intelligence industry leaders see themselves as this century’s nuclear scientists—wielding a revolutionary new technology so powerful that it could threaten to wipe out humanity itself. Some, including the chiefs of industry front-runner OpenAI, are now pinning their hopes of averting such an AI cataclysm on establishing global AI governance structures styled after the nuclear arms controls that emerged from the Cold War.

In concept, that could be a very welcome development to help mitigate the wide range of serious risks already presented by AI, let alone the catastrophic scenarios that a majority of Americans now fear. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is so compelled by the idea that he pitched U.S. President Joe Biden on the concept last week and is angling for Britain to house the new institution.

But establishing such an institution quickly enough to match AI’s accelerating progress is likely a pipe dream, given the history of nuclear arms controls and their status today. In the absence of an international agency, frontier labs and their governments must instead assume responsibility for the dangers created by new AI capabilities and act accordingly—especially as the geopolitical stakes and exact risks of the technology are still being determined.

Europe Offers €1BN to Help Tunisians Stem Migrant Flow (Bruno Waterfield and Tom Kington, The Times)

The European Union has offered Tunisia more than €1 billion in sweeteners in an attempt to persuade its increasingly authoritarian government to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Italy.

Kais Saied, the autocratic Tunisian president, has accused the EU of secretly tying the offer of economic loans, linked to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, to migration amid a surge of crossings to Europe.