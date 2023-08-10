TRANSPORTATION SECURITY The New Technology Which Is Making Cars Easier for Criminals to Steal, or Crash

By Rachael Medhurst

Published 10 August 2023

There is much talk in the automotive industry about the “internet of vehicles” (IoV). This describes a network of cars and other vehicles that could exchange data over the internet in an effort to make transportation more autonomous, safe and efficient. There are many benefits to IoV, but some of these systems might also make our vehicles prone to theft and malicious attack, as criminals identify and then exploit vulnerabilities in this new technology. In fact, this is already happening.

The IoV could help vehicles identify roadblocks, traffic jams and pedestrians. It could help with a car’s positioning on the road, potentially enable them to be driverless, and provide easier diagnoses of faults. It’s already happening to some extent with smart motorways, where technology is used with the intention of managing motorway traffic in the most effective manner.

A more sophisticated IoV will require even more sensors, software and other technology to be installed in vehicles and surrounding road infrastructure. Cars already contain more electronic systems than ever, from cameras and mobile phone connections to infotainment systems.

Security Bypass

Smart keys are supposed to protect modern vehicles against theft. A button on the key is pressed to disable the car’s immobilizer (an electronic device that protects the vehicle from being started without a key), allowing the vehicle to be driven.

But one well-known way to bypass this requires a handheld relay tool that tricks the vehicle into thinking the smart key is closer than it is.

It involves two people working together, one standing at the vehicle and the other close to where the key actually is, such as outside its owner’s house. The person near the house uses the tool that can pick up the signal from the key fob and then relay it to the vehicle.

Relay equipment for carrying out this kind of theft can be found on the internet for less than £100, with attempts often being carried out at night. To protect against them, car keys can be placed in Faraday bags or cages that block any signal emitted from the keys.

However, a more advanced method of attacking vehicles is now increasingly being adopted. It is known as a “CAN (Controller Area Network) injection attack”, and works by establishing a direct connection to the vehicle’s internal communication system, the CAN bus.