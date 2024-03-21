CHINA WATCH Owners of China-Based Company Charged with Conspiracy to Send Trade Secrets Belonging to Leading U.S.-Based Electric Vehicle Company

Published 20 March 2024

Defendants allegedly conspired to send millions of dollars-worth of trade secrets to undercover law enforcement officers posing as potential customers.

Klaus Pflugbeil, 58, a Canadian national and resident of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), was arrested today in Nassau County, New York, for conspiring with co-defendant Yilong Shao, 47, of Ningbo, China, to send to undercover law enforcement officers trade secrets that belonged to a leading U.S.-based electric vehicle company (Victim Company-1).

“The defendants stand accused of stealing valuable proprietary technology from a U.S. electric car manufacturer and using it to set up a rival business overseas,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “This blatant theft of advanced trade secrets relating to battery components and assembly blunts America’s technological edge, and the Justice Department will hold accountable those who would try to cheat our country of its economic potential and threaten our national security.”

“As alleged, the defendants set up a company in China, blatantly stole trade secrets from an American company that are important to manufacturing electric vehicles, and which cost many millions of dollars in research and development, and sold products developed with the stolen trade secrets,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York. “Rather than invest their own resources into competitive technology, the defendants looted Victim Company-1’s trade secrets for their own financial gain. Today’s arrest demonstrates that this office will prosecute those who engage in theft of trade secrets that places U.S. businesses at a competitive disadvantage, undermines innovation and creates a potential national security risk.”

“Klaus Pflugbeil and Yilong Shao allegedly used stolen confidential information – developed by their previous employers – to establish their own Chinese-based competitor,” said Assistant Director in Charge James Smith of the FBI New York Field Office. “When American economic intelligence is stolen by foreign businesses, it not only harms the victim companies, but also threatens our financial infrastructure. The FBI will bring to justice anyone who steals our proprietary trade secrets in an effort to both safeguard the American economy and our national security.”