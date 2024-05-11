WORLD ROUNDUP German Atomwaffen and the Superweapon Trap | Taiwan Wants Suicide Drones to Deter China | Cold War Is Breaking Out Over Milei’s Lithium ‘Gold Rush’

Published 10 May 2024

· Why a Cold War Is Breaking Out Over Milei’s Lithium ‘Gold Rush’

Argentina’s Lithium Triangle in the Andes threatens China’s dominance of critical minerals · Blinken Says Israeli Units Accused of Serious Violations Have Done Enough to Avoid Sanctions. Experts and Insiders Disagree. Blinken told Congress that Israel had adequately punished a soldier who got community service for killing an unarmed Palestinian. Government officials call it a “mockery” and inconsistent with the law · German Atomwaffen and the Superweapon Trap

Can nuclear weapons fix Germany’s or Europe’s complex security problems?The answer is “No,” and Berlin should not fall for the bait · The East and South China Seas: One Sea, Near Seas, Whose Seas?

For all the attention they receive as contested Indo-Pacific maritime regions, the strategic differences between East and South China Seas do not always get their due · Sudan’s Descent into Chaos Sets Stage for al-Qaida to Make a Return to Historic Stronghold

A year of brutal civil war has now plunged Sudan into the kind of chaos in which terrorist groups thrive · Biden Administration Won’t Conclude Israel Violated U.S. Weapons Deals, AP Sources Say

A soon-to-be-released Biden administration review of Israel’s use of U.S.-provided weapons in its war in Gaza does not conclude that Israel has violated the terms for their use · Israel’s PR-War Pandemonium

The chaotic rise and fall of the anti-Bibi protester who became Israel’s spokesperson · Taiwan Wants Suicide Drones to Deter China

Taipei is seeking U.S.-made loitering munitions to help deter or ward off a potential Chinese invasion

Why a Cold War Is Breaking Out Over Milei’s Lithium ‘Gold Rush’ (Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, The Telegraph)

The geopolitical struggle for clean-tech supremacy is being fought at 13,700 feet on the salt lakes of the Argentine Cordillera.

It is here, in the border regions that make up the Lithium Triangle of the high Andes, where China and the West are battling for control over 60pc of the world’s lithium reserves, the critical mineral for electric vehicles and the post-carbon economy.

The two sides are engaged in a strange mix of fierce competition and joint ventures, sharing much in character with the contradictions of the commercial Cold War.

Blinken Says Israeli Units Accused of Serious Violations Have Done Enough to Avoid Sanctions. Experts and Insiders Disagree. (Brett Murphy, ProPublica)

Years before Oct. 7, soldiers and officers in four Israeli security force units committed what the U.S. State Department would later determine to be serious human rights violations against Palestinians.

In one incident in 2019, an Israel Defense Forces soldier shot and killed an unarmed Palestinian man on the side of a road in the West Bank. That soldier was given no jail time — only three months of community service.

Under the U.S. Leahy Laws, the government must disqualify any military or law enforcement unit from receiving assistance if there’s credible information that the group had committed violations like rape or extrajudicial killings, unless the offending entity has taken adequate steps to punish the perpetrator.

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress he had determined the punishments for the soldiers and officers in all four cases — including the community service sentence — to be adequate, according to a State Department memo to Congress. The units won’t be disqualified from receiving American military assistance. The names of the units were previously reported by Al-Monitor. ProPublica obtained the memo with Blinken’s justifications.

Some experts disagreed with that decision, saying that the punishment Israel meted out in the 2019 case was not adequate. They said the decision to continue the support was another example of special treatment for Israel.

Community service is “not what would be considered appropriate punishment,” said Tim Rieser, a longtime aide to former Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the chief author of 1997 laws that the State Department is meant to enforce.