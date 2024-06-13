DISINFORMATION Banning Fake News Traffickers Online Improved Public Discourse

Published 13 June 2024

When Twitter banned more than 70,000 traffickers of false information from its platform in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the impact went beyond the silencing of those users. A new study found that the crackdown by Twitter also significantly reduced the number of misinformation posts by users who stayed on the platform but had been following those who were kicked off.

A new study co-authored by public policy and political science scholars from the George Washington University, University of California, Riverside, Duke University and Northeastern University found that the crackdown by Twitter (now called X after it was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk in late 2022) also significantly reduced the number of misinformation posts by users who stayed on the platform but had been following those who were kicked off.

Additionally, the research found that many of the misinformation traffickers, including those who posted Q-Anon conspiracy theories, left Twitter on their own accord after the massive de-platforming, which included the banning of then-President Donald Trump, according to study co-author Stefan McCabe of the Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics at the George Washington University.

The researchers analyzed a panel of about 550,000 Twitter users in the United States who were active during the 2020 election cycle. This information was acquired by David Lazer, the corresponding author of the study who is a professor of political science and computer and information science at Northeastern University in Boston.

A research team from Lazer’s laboratory collected Twitter posts through Twitter’s application programming interface, or API, which is a set of programmatic tools that allowed researchers to interact with Twitter’s platform and gather tweets and other information about users of the platform. The users in the panel were verified as real people by cross-referencing with voter registration data.

The analysis found that those who had followed one or more of the 70,000 who were de-platformed had been more frequent tweeters of URLs (Internet addresses) known to disseminate misinformation when compared with others in the panel of users.

The research also identified about 600 “super sharers” of misinformation in the panel who were in the top 0.1 percent of misinformation sharers in the months leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The analysis found their ranks dropped by more than half after the de-platforming. Similarly, some 650 Q-Anon sharers in the panel dropped to about 200 two weeks after the de-platforming.

When monitoring their platforms, social media companies face a tradeoff between private economic interests and the public interest, said Diogo Ferrari, co-author of the paper and a UCR assistant professor of political science. Fake news posts increase engagement, which helps a platform’s bottom line. But curbing it “is good for democracy and democratic governance,” he said.

The study is entitled, “Post-January 6th deplatforming reduced the reach of misinformation on Twitter.”

