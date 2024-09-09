DEEPFAKES An AI Lie Detector for Today’s Deepfake World

By John Jeffay

Published 9 September 2024

Revealense recognizes indicators from video clips that help client companies know if a customer is being truthful or not. For an AI lie detector, what matters more than the answers to questions are the levels of stress, cognition and emotion that the AI detects. The AI is trained to recognize cognitive dissonance, the discomfort we feel when we hold — and when we verbalize — conflicting beliefs, values or attitudes.

I was surprisingly anxious in the moments before my “truth test.” I was about to answer a dozen questions that would score my honesty and integrity.

It isn’t a written questionnaire, with right and wrong answers. It’s AI watching, listening and assessing me based on indicators over which I have no control – such as changes in my skin pigmentation, blood flow, pulse, voice, eye blinking, facial expressions, and signs of brain activity.

I have to answer each question aloud, and mark the answer, on a scale of 1 to 7, indicating how strongly I agree or disagree with each statement.

What matters more than the answers themselves are the levels of stress, cognition and emotion that the AI detects – over a standard laptop video link – as I answer them.

The AI is trained to recognize cognitive dissonance, the discomfort we feel when we hold — and when we verbalize — conflicting beliefs, values or attitudes.

The system, developed by Israel-based startup Revealense, picks up on a whole series of tiny clues and interprets them with such accuracy that insurance companies trust it to check whether claimants are being truthful about what was stolen.

Finance companies use it to make decisions about loans. Homeland security agencies use it to identify terror threats. Human resources managers use it to help make decisions about who gets the job and psychologists use it to help diagnose PTSD.

Tom Cruise, Bill Clinton

The company describes what it does as “analyzing human behavior DNA through responsible AI.”

The decisions we humans make, based on face-to-face contact, can be unreliable because they’re influenced by our culture, mental state and past experiences.

But AI is impartial and has no agenda. It makes precise and objective measurements of a person’s physiological changes within a specific context that are too subtle for us to see or hear.

Amit Cohen, the company’s chief product officer, shows me the Illuminator software in action with a couple of iconic video moments.

Actor Tom Cruise is asked whether Nicole Kidman was the love of his life, after their 11-year marriage ended with their “conscious uncoupling.”

“The minute he hears her name we see it triggers a lot of emotion and a lot of thinking. He becomes confused and nervous,” says Cohen, after the 38-second YouTube clip.