OUR PICKS The Violent Rise of “No Lives Matter” | Trump’s Uncertain AI Doctrine | If It Comes to a Stand-Off, Europe Has Leverage Over America, and more

Published 13 March 2025

The Violent Rise of “No Lives Matter” (Ali Winston, Wired)

“No Lives Matter” has emerged in recent months as a particularly violent splinter group within the extremist crime network known as Com and 764, and experts are at a loss for how to stop its spread.

“People Are Scared”: Inside CISA as It Reels from Trump’s Purge (Eric Geller, Wired)

Employees at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency tell WIRED they’re struggling to protect the US while the administration dismisses their colleagues and poisons their partnerships.

Chinese Companies Rush to Put DeepSeek in Everything (Zeyi Yang, Wired)

From video game developers to a nuclear power plant, companies across China are adopting DeepSeek’s AI models to boost stock prices and flaunt their national pride.

Fighting Wars Military Leaders Now Must Think in Terms of Days, Not Weeks or Months (Small Wars Journal)

RAND’s David Ochmanek describes the old American approach to war and why a new approach is needed. For example, rather than thinking in terms of weeks to months to prepare, he says, military leaders now must think in terms of days.

Trump’s Uncertain AI Doctrine (Ferial Ara Saeed, National Interest)

Decentralized AI governance promotes agility and innovation but also comes with the risk of inadequate federal safety regulations.

If It Comes to a Stand-Off, Europe Has Leverage Over America (Economist)

But pulling some of those levers would be so damaging as to make them unusable.