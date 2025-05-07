OUR PICKS Security Vendors Are Constantly Being Attacked | Watch Out for Physical Sabotage by Chinese Spies in the U.S. | The Pentagon Is Ignoring Its Own Strategy, and more

Published 7 May 2025

Watch Out for Physical Sabotage by Chinese Spies in the U.S. (Ian Mitch, Newsweek)

For decades, China’s cyber espionage centered on stealing intellectual property from the United States to bolster its own military and economy. But as its hackers grew more proficient at penetrating sensitive U.S. systems, these efforts moved beyond theft to positioning themselves to physically disrupt critical infrastructure. Last year, U.S. officials all but admitted defeat in halting China’s growing cyber arsenal when it revealed a series of hacks that left Beijing poised to disable ports, power grids, and other critical systems around the country.

NYPD Shared a Palestinian Protester’s Info with ICE. Now It’s Evidence in Her Deportation Case (Jake Offenhartz, AP News)

New York City’s police department provided federal immigration authorities with an internal record about a Palestinian woman who they arrested at a protest, which the Trump administration is now using as evidence in its bid to deport her, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. The report — shared by the NYPD in March — includes a summary of information in the department’s files about Leqaa Kordia, a New Jersey resident who was arrested at a protest outside Columbia University last spring. It lists her home address, date of birth and an officer’s two-sentence account of the arrest.

How Ohio Became a Hotbed of White Supremacism, Spreading Its Tentacles Globally (Stephen Starr, Guardian)

By many accounts, Hilliard, a leafy suburb west of downtown Columbus, is a midwestern success story: its progressive school district gives a vacation day for all students to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr – the first in Ohio to do so – and its homes are highly sought-after by a growing number of diverse families where locals enjoy shopping at the oldest Asian grocery in the state. But it is also where Christopher Brenner Cook, a convicted terrorist, grew up. In April 2023, Cook and two others were sentenced for conspiring to attack America’s electrical grid, and he was given a 92-month prison term.

Jewish Faculty Decry Republican Panel Members Ahead of Antisemitism Hearing (Alice Speri, Guardian)

A number of Republican legislators set to grill university presidents in a congressional hearing on antisemitism this week are associated with calls for Jews to convert to Christianity, have quoted Adolf Hitler, or have reportedly threatened to burn a synagogue to the ground. A group of Haverford professors, most of them Jewish, has raised concerns about the legislators, pointing to statements they have made in the past and antisemitic incidents in their districts that the professors say they have not forcefully condemned.

Trump Is Fighting Antisemitism the Wrong Way, a Jewish Group Argues (Alan Blinder, New York Times)

The American Jewish Committee joined university groups in urging the White House to combat antisemitism with a careful, lawful process, not hasty, ill-advised actions.

Security Vendors Are Constantly Being Attacked (Tom Uren, Lawfare)

The latest edition of the Seriously Risky Business cybersecurity newsletter, now on Lawfare.

How Congress Can Stop the Looming Crypto Disaster (Hilary J. Allen and Graham Steele, Just Security)

Legislative and administrative accommodation of the crypto industry pose fundamental challenges to control over money and credit.

The Pentagon Is Ignoring Its Own Strategy (Jennifer Kavanagh, Foreign Policy)

Instead of focusing on Asia, the U.S. Defense Department is spreading itself thin.

American Cities Are Criminalizing Homelessness. Will That Help? (Economist)

How a Supreme Court decision paved the way for more punitive policies.