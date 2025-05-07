WORLD ROUNDUP Trump’s Russia Strategy Is All Carrots, No Stick | Reshaping Turkish Politics | Israeli Attacks on Syria Risk Destabilizing Jordan, and more

Published 7 May 2025

· Reshaping Turkish Politics: Erdogan’s Bet on a Kurdish Opposition? · What Is the Risk of a Conflict Spiral Between India and Pakistan? · Trump’s Russia Strategy Is All Carrots, No Stick · Israeli Attacks on Syria Risk Destabilizing Jordan · Europeans Have Realized Their Error · U.S. Pushes Nations Facing Tariffs to Approve Musk’s Starlink, Cables Show

Reshaping Turkish Politics: Erdogan’s Bet on a Kurdish Opposition? (Loqman Radpey, Lawfare)

Erdoğan is preparing to sideline the CHP and replace it with another party.

What Is the Risk of a Conflict Spiral Between India and Pakistan? (Sumit Ganguly, Foreign Policy)

Officials in New Delhi and Islamabad have remained sanguine, but there is still reason to fear extreme escalation.

Trump’s Russia Strategy Is All Carrots, No Stick (John Haltiwanger, Foreign Policy)

“The Russians are obviously not responding to the current approach,” one expert said.

Israeli Attacks on Syria Risk Destabilizing Jordan (Burcu Ozcelik,Foreign Policy)

King Abdullah II faces backlash against his country’s peace deal with Israel.

Europeans Have Realized Their Error (Graeme Wood, The Atlantic)

The urge to say I told you so is strong these days throughout the Baltics.

U.S. Pushes Nations Facing Tariffs to Approve Musk’s Starlink, Cables Show (Jeff Stein and Hannah Natanson, Washington Post)

Some countries have turned to the satellite internet firm in conjunction with trade talks, State Department staffers wrote. The U.S. has a strategic interest in countering Chinese internet providers, but Musk’s role complicates the picture.