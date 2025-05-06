HUMAN TRAFFICKING States Push to Combat Human Trafficking Amid Federal Funding Cuts

By Amanda Hernández

Published 6 May 2025

States are moving to strengthen protections against human trafficking, but some advocates warn that some programs might not have the resources to help survivors.

States are moving to strengthen protections against human trafficking, but some advocates warn that federal funding cuts could undermine efforts to support survivors.

This year, lawmakers in several states have introduced bills to expand education, strengthen penalties and fund survivor support. But some victim service providers say these efforts might fall short, with millions of dollars in federal cuts threatening programs that help trafficking victims heal and rebuild their lives.

Human trafficking is the exploitation of people through force, fraud or coercion for the purposes of sex or labor. It often involves victims who lack control over their circumstances — whether due to threats, manipulation or economic dependency — and can occur in both illicit and legal industries, from commercial sex work to agriculture, domestic work and construction.

A poll released in March by the University of California, Irvine and the anti-trafficking nonprofit EverFree found that while nearly 99% of Americans view trafficking as a global and national issue, only about 80% believe it’s a problem in their own state — a gap that hinders local prevention efforts, experts say.

The poll, which was conducted in October, also found that just 19% of respondents ranked human trafficking as a top national concern.

“Because it’s such a dark, challenging issue, there’s a dissonance that happens where you don’t want to believe that [trafficking] happens in your community,” Kelsey Morgan, the CEO and co-founder of EverFree, said in an interview. “To admit or to acknowledge that it’s happening in your community requires action.”

Lawmakers across the country are considering or have already passed a range of bills this year aimed at curbing human trafficking and supporting survivors. Many approaches focus on prevention, education, tougher penalties and expanding support services.

In Michigan, a pair of new laws will allow certain hearsay statements from trafficking survivors to be admitted in court and permit relevant prior acts to be used as evidence in human trafficking cases. In March, Utah enacted a law that increases criminal penalties for sex and labor trafficking offenses. In Tennessee, a new law set to take effect next year requires tattoo artists to complete up to one hour of training on recognizing and reporting signs of trafficking.