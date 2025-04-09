NEW THREATS We Should All Be Very, Very Afraid | An Experiment in Recklessness | America Is a Powder Keg, and more

An Experiment in Recklessness: Trump as Global Disrupter (David E. Sanger, New York Times)

The global trading system is only one example of the administration tearing something apart, only to reveal that it has no plan for how to replace it.

The Art of the Delay (Economist)

Donald Trump pauses some of the pain, but not the chaos.

Trump’s Trade War Threatens a Global Recession (Economist)

Investors are worried. At least the economy is starting from a position of strength.

If You Think It’s Alarming Now, Just Wait for Trump to Wreck the Bond Market (Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, The Telegraph)

The White House’s push for expanded presidential power threatens US economic stability.

Where Real Danger Might Lurk in Chaotic Markets (Economist)

The further prices fall, the greater the risk of a “doom loop.”

Even Americans Don’t Want Trump’s Barmy Tariffs, Writes Douglas Irwin (Economist)

The trade historian predicts that the damage will be geopolitical as well as economic.

America Is a Powder Keg (Jonathan V. Last, The Bulwark)

Four scenarios of what the explosion could look like.

Fake Calculations and Fake Economics (Alan Cole, The Dispatch)

Trump’s tariffs are not about “reciprocity.”

Trump Wants to Merge Government Data. Here Are 314 Things It Might Know About You. (Emily Badger and Sheera Frenkel, New York Times)

Elon Musk’s team is leading an effort to link government databases, to the alarm of privacy and security experts.

We Should All Be Very, Very Afraid (Erwin Chemerinsky and Laurence H. Tribe, New York Times)

Of all the lawless acts by the Trump administration in its first two and a half months, none are more frightening than its dumping of human beings who have not had their day in court into an infamous maximum-security prison in El Salvador — and then contending that no federal court has the authority to right these brazen wrongs.

In an astounding brief filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, the solicitor general of the United States argued that even when the government concedes that it has mistakenly deported someone to El Salvador and had him imprisoned there, the federal courts are powerless to do anything about it. The Supreme Court must immediately and emphatically reject this unwarranted claim of unlimited power to deprive people of their liberty without due process.

Kari Lake to Be Detailed to State Department to Dismantle VOA Parent Agency (Sarah Ellison and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Washington Post)

The Arizona Republican will take on a new role aimed at shutting down the agency that oversees Voice of America, where she is a senior adviser.

Gabbard Sets Up DOGE-Style Team to Cut Costs, Uncover Intel “Weaponization” (Ellen Nakashima, Warren P. Strobel and Aaron Schaffer, Washington Post)

The Director’s Initiatives Group, or DIG, is staffed by agency outsiders vetted by the White House, officials said.