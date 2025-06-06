OUR PICKS Coming Soon? U.S. Cyber Command in Domestic Networks | The Tech Recruitment Ruse | How to Prepare for a Climate Disaster in Trump’s America, and more

Published 6 June 2025

Conspiracy World Thinks the Musk-Trump Breakup Is a ‘Psyop’ (David Gilbert, Wired)

As Elon Musk and Donald Trump feuded, conspiracy theorists assured their followers it was all a show. “5D chess at its finest, baby—checkmate!” proclaimed one.

Texas Talks Tough on Immigration. But Lawmakers Won’t Force Most Private Companies to Check Employment Authorization. (Lomi Kriel, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune)

Texas’ conservative Legislature has again and again refused to mandate that most private businesses use E-Verify. Experts say that Republican resistance is rooted in how the system could impact the state’s labor supply and economy.

The Tech Recruitment Ruse That Has Avoided Trump’s Crackdown on Immigration (Alec MacGillis, ProPublica)

There’s periodic debate over the 120,000 foreigners annually awarded temporary H-1B visas, but almost no attention to the process by which many receive green cards. Foreign workers are eligible for permanent residency only when no U.S. citizens can do the job — but companies confirm that after foreigners have been employed as temps. The law also requires that companies advertise these jobs in the classified ads of Sunday print newspapers, decreasing the chances that U.S. applicants see the listing.

Unequal Before the Law: How Trump’s Death Penalty Order Codifies Dangerous Speech (Cathy Buerger, Just Security)

President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14164, one of 26 he signed on the first day of his second term, did much more than reinstate federal executions. Trump directed the Attorney General to seek the death penalty in every case in which a “capital crime” is committed by an undocumented migrant. By tying the harshest punishment the State can impose to the identity of the accused, the order signals that some people—by virtue of who they are—deserve to be killed. This is not merely an expansion of policy, it is dangerous speech that can increase the risk of intergroup violence.

Trump’s New Travel Ban Is Rife With Contradictions (Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Hamed Aleaziz, New York Times)

The Trump administration appears to have relied on a variety of considerations as it put together its latest restrictions.

Coming Soon? U.S. Cyber Command in Domestic Networks (Jason Healey and Paul Rosenzweig, Lawfare)

There are few remaining obstacles to the U.S. military using offensive cyber operations at home against the president’s domestic “enemies.”

Advancing a Nuclear Renaissance (Ernest Moniz and John Deutch, National Interest)

President Donald Trump’s executive orders aim to advance a nuclear renaissance but sidestep challenges around cost, safety, and scalability, risking the coalition needed for widespread deployment.

Cybercriminals Are Hiding Malicious Web Traffic in Plain Sight (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

In an effort to evade detection, cybercriminals are increasingly turning to “residential proxy” services that cover their tracks by making it look like everyday online activity.

How to Prepare for a Climate Disaster in Trump’s America (Molly Taft, Wired)

Here’s how to find reliable information and keep safe during the summer heat and hurricane season following the unprecedented cuts at federal agencies.

China Allows Limited Exports of Rare Earths as Shortages Continue (Keith Bradsher, New York Times)

Beijing has approved more export licenses for the critical minerals and magnets in recent days, but supplies remain scarce and factories in the West are running out.

It’s a Really Bad Time to Be an Expert in Washington (David E. Sanger, New York Times)

The Trump administration has eviscerated the expert class that generated alternative views in its best moments, and engaged in groupthink at its worst.