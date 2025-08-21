THE AMERICAS Backgrounder: Guyana’s Forthcoming Election

Published 20 August 2025

Guyana is a small country –population of only 831,000 –but rich in recently discovered oil reserves, reserves estimated to hold the equivalent of 11 billion barrels. On 1 September the country will hold a national and regional election.

The country is divided between the Indo-Guyanese, accounting for 40 percent of the population, nd Afro-Guyanese, accounting for 29 percent of the population.

The PPP/C, appealing mostly to Indo-Guyanese voters, has been in power since 2020.

The wild card in the 1 September election is Azruddin Mohamed, the playboy member of one of Guyana’s wealthiest families. Mohmed, who is running is populist outsider, is facing numerous legal problems in Guyana and the United States. In 2024, Mohmed and his father were sanctioned by the United States for bribery schemes, tax evasion on US$50 million worth of gold exports, and corruption.

Here is an outline of the key issues, parties, and candidates in the 1 September election

Key Parties and Coalitions

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)— ticket: President Irfaan Ali (Indo-Guyanese Muslim) seeking a second term, with Mark Phillips as Prime Minister candidate.

APNU (People’s National Congress Reform)— Leader Aubrey Norton (Afro-Guyanese) is the presidential candidate as part of this coalition.

WIN–ANUG coalition— formed when business figure Azruddin Mohamed (of mixed heritage from a wealthy family, generally Indo-Guyanese) merged his We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) with A New and United Guyana (ANUG) (see more below about Mohamed’s legal problems).

Forward Guyana Movement— led by Amanza Walton-Desir, a lawyer with Amerindian roots, focusing on reformist, inclusive policies.

Other minor lists include ALP, LJP, and others, but the four parties listed above are the principal contenders.

Ethnic-Political Fault Lines

Guyana’s politics remain deeply intertwined with its ethnic landscape, defined largely by two major groups:

Indo-Guyanese, roughly 40 percent of the population, are historically aligned with the PPP/C. The party draws support from rural rice and sugar workers, urban business owners, and sees its leadership—and development narrative—linked to Indo-Guyanese advancement.

Afro-Guyanese, about 29 percent, largely support the PNC/APNU. Rooted in urban areas and mining communities, they’ve long balanced their political identity against what they perceive as PPP’s structural dominance.

Amerindians (Indigenous peoples)tend to lean with the PPP/C due to historical outreach and community investments, although they also form critical bases for independent Amerindian-led movements. Walton-Desir’s Forward Guyana focuses heavily on Amerindian empowerment and rural decentralization.

Candidates and Party Profiles

Irfaan Ali (PPP/C)

Ethnic background: Indo-Guyanese Muslim. His ancestry traces back to indentured laborers from Uttar Pradesh, India. He holds a Ph.D. and various advanced degrees.

Platform and Narrative: Campaign emphasizes oil-driven economic transformation, infrastructure, education, local content (including Amerindian villages), and regional agriculture plans—including poultry self-sufficiency and food hub development.

Aubrey Norton (APNU)

Ethnic background: Afro-Guyanese. Former diplomat and PNC youth leader, educated abroad in Cuba and the UK. Leader of the opposition since April 2022.

Message: Frames PPP governance as illegitimate; campaigns on “slashing cost of living,” anti-corruption, empowerment of Afro-Guyanese and working classes.

Azruddin Mohamed (WIN–ANUG)

Ethnic background: Prominent Indo-Guyanese business figure, not a traditional politician.

Campaign: Positions himself as a disruptive outsider, absent entrenched ethnic loyalties. Appeals to reform-minded voters seeking performance over identity.

Amanza Walton-Desir (Forward Guyana Movement)

Ethnic background: Amerindian heritage, legal and political professional.

Vision: Inclusive governance, national unity, sovereignty (particularly over Essequibo), decentralization, preventive healthcare, and anti-corruption. Emphasizes that “politics of division” must end.

Key Campaign Themes and Flashpoints

Oil wealth & the resource curse

PPP boasts infrastructure and social gains funded by offshore oil. Norton and others caution against corruption, inequality, and elite capture.

Cost of living

High inflation and basics affordability galvanize campaigns. Norton centers his narrative on relief; Ali highlights subsidies and local content as remedies.

Ethnic polarization and constitutional reform

The geographic and ethnically weighted electoral system fosters division. Critics—including Carter Center and civil society—advocate proportional representation or power-sharing.

Essequibo territorial dispute

Venezuela’s renewed claims bring national unity messaging. Walton-Desir and all parties underscore sovereignty; PPP emphasizes diplomacy, while opponents highlight border security.

Local content and inclusive growth

PPP proposes extending employment laws to mining and Amerindian projects; all parties address need for better distribution of oil dividends.

Corruption and governance

APNU rallies on anti-corruption promises; PPP defends its performance track record. New parties like WIN and Forward Guyana attempt to break the hold of both

