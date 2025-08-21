OUR PICKS Halting the Flow of Weapons Arming Mexican Cartels | Phone Searches at the US Border Hit a Record High | Deportation of 6-Year-Old Puts Spotlight on ICE, and more

Published 20 August 2025

· How to Halt the Flow of Weapons Arming Mexican Cartels · Bee Sting: The Varroa-mite Incursion Is a Biosecurity Warning · Phone Searches at the US Border Hit a Record High · FEMA Now Requires Disaster Victims to Have an Email Address · Deportation of 6-Year-Old Puts Spotlight on ICE’s Detention of Families

How to Halt the Flow of Weapons Arming Mexican Cartels (William M. LeoGrande, Foreign Policy)

Trump should use terrorist designations to target U.S. suppliers.

Bee Sting: The Varroa-mite Incursion Is a Biosecurity Warning (Andrew Henderson, The Strategist)

When the varroa mite was first detected in Australia in 2022, many outside the beekeeping and horticultural industries viewed it as a nuisance—a distant problem for a few farmers. This was dangerously naive.

In breaching our perimeter, the varroa mite has created a strategic vulnerability. The mite, which attacks bees, reminds us that Australia’s island geography no longer shields us from biosecurity threats.

Phone Searches at the US Border Hit a Record High (Matt Burgess, Wired)

Customs and Border Protection agents searched nearly 15,000 devices from April through June of this year, a nearly 17 percent spike over the previous three-month high in 2022.

FEMA Now Requires Disaster Victims to Have an Email Address (Molly Taft, Wired)

Workers at FEMA worry that demanding disaster survivors access services using email could shut out people without internet connectivity from receiving government aid.

Deportation of 6-Year-Old Puts Spotlight on ICE’s Detention of Families (Luis Ferré-Sadurní, New York Times)

Immigration authorities have detained about 50 children younger than 18 in the New York City area since January. At least 38 of them have been deported.

