THE AMERICAS Venezuela’s Attempts to Interfere in the September Guyana Election

Published 20 August 2025

Venezuela has long disputed Guyana’s claim to the sparsely populated Essequibo region, recognized by the international community as being part of Guinea. Venezuela has now extended its interference in Guyanese domestic affairs by seemingly supporting the candidacy of the colorful, and controversial, candidate Azruddin Mohamed, who is under U.S. sanctions for gold smuggling and corruption.

In May 2025, Venezuela escalated a longstanding territorial dispute with Guyana by seeking to assert political authority over Guyanese territory:

As an expression of its position on the disputed territory, Venezuela held regional elections nationwide – which also included positions voting for governors and legislators for the disputed Essequibo region, a territory which is internationally recognized as part of Guyana.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali denounced the move as “a full-frontal assault on Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” calling the elections “a campaign to provoke confrontation.”.

Guyana’s defense leadership warned the people living in the sparsely populated Essequibo region that participation would be tantamount to treason.

The U.S. State Department labeled the Venezuelan vote a “sham” designed to undermine Guyana’s territorial integrity, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had already warned Venezuela not to alter the status quo or conduct such elections in the contested region.

Analysts view Venezuela’s actions—namely, the referendum and electoral move in the disputed region—as nationalist maneuvers aimed at consolidating domestic support amid internal unrest. These token gestures, many argue, serve more as political theater than genuine governance initiatives.

Venezuela and Azruddin Mohamed

Venezuela also supports one of the more colorful and controversial candidates in the election, Azruddin Mohamed, who leads a newly formed party called WIN(We Invest in Nationhood).

It has emerged that Mohamed and his father, a wealthy Guyanese businessman, visited the Venezuelan embassy in Georgetown, allegedly applying for a visa to Venezuela. Critics pointed to the fact that Venezuela does not have an extradition agreement with the United States.

Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (R-Fl) said Mohamed was being used by the Venezuelan government to erode Guyana in the September 1 general and regional elections.

“In the U.S. Congress we are alarmed by the regime in Venezuela’s attempt to undermine #Guyana through its pro-Maduro puppet candidate Azruddin Mohamed, who is sanctioned by OFAC! The Western Hemisphere must remain a stronghold of freedom — not a breeding ground for communist dictatorships,” Gimenez said.

Who is Azruddin Mohamed?

Mohamedhails from one of Guyana’s wealthiest families, heavily involved in gold mining, foreign exchange, and other businesses. Members of his family—including his father, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed—are among the most important figures in Guyana’s gold sector.

As documented by U.S. intelligence reports, in 2022, the family’s export operations are estimated at around US$200 million in gold exports. U.S. authorities suspect that these channels have also facilitated illicit gold smuggling from Venezuela and narcotics trafficking from Colombia, although the Mohameds have denied wrongdoing.