TERRORISM U.K. Counter Terrorism Officers Call on Parents to Be Aware

Published 5 April 2025

Counter Terrorism officers from the Met Police are urging parents across London to be aware of the signs that might indicate that their child could be vulnerable to radicalization or being drawn into dangerous forms of violent extremism.

The call comes after heightened public and media focus on how schoolchildren are increasingly being drawn into extreme and radical ideologies after a similar storyline was featured in current TV drama Adolescence where a young schoolboy was drawn into a violent form ‘incel’ ideology online.

Detective Superintendent Jane Corrigan, who is the Met’s London Prevent Coordinator;said:

The themes and storyline in Adolescence have sparked some incredibly important debate about dangerous rhetoric and ideologies that young schoolchildren can be exposed to through online and social media platforms.

While it’s a fictitious drama, the story is grounded in a reality that we are seeing more and more in our work within Counter Terrorism Policing. Young people are being referred into us, and in almost every instance, a big part of their vulnerability is coming from what they are doing, seeing and consuming online.

But it’s actually those who aren’t being referred to us who most concern us. That’s why it is so important that parents and carers are taking an active interest in what their child is doing online - to have those conversations and be aware of the potential warning signs. And if following that, they are still concerned or worried about their child, then it’s really important they reach out for more help as quickly as possible.

The Act Early website is an excellent starting place, with tips and guidance on how to have those conversations and some of the warning signs to look out for. And there is also a support line they can call to get advice direct from one of our specialist officers.

