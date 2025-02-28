QUOTE OF THE DAY The United States Goes Rogue

By Ebenezer Obadare

Published 28 February 2025

Openly taking sides with a dictator while purveying the same dictator’s verisimilitudes and brazen distortions is a different matter.

It is one thing, as President Trump has done, to suspend foreign aid in the name of putting America first. One might disagree with the move while seeing it, as I have argued, as a signal for aid-recipient countries to rethink their reliance on foreign assistance and get their house in order.

Openly taking sides with a dictator while purveying the same dictator’s verisimilitudes and brazen distortions is a different matter.

….

The United States damages itself, damages the cause of democracy more, and gives succor to reaction when it takes the side of a despot against a democracy fighting for its freedom.

America First does not have to be democracy last. The world needs American leadership. Most importantly, the world needs America to remain a democracy. Palling around with despots and purveyors of state terror is not the way to go about it.

— Ebenezer Obadare, “Uncle Sam Goes Rogue,” CFR,

24 February 2025

More Stories:

Leave a comment