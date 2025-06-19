OUR PICKS The Growing Threat of Homegrown Religious Extremism | AI Safety Regulation: a Bird in the Hand Is Worth Many in the Bush | How Long Will the Border Stay Quiet?, and more

The Growing Threat of Homegrown Religious Extremism (Mona Charen, The Bulwark)

The alleged Minnesota assassin was known as a ‘deeply religious’ Christian man. That should be an alarm bell for all of us.

Delegation and Destruction (Francis Fukuyama, Persuasion)

AI’s existential threat to humanity is real. Can we resist the temptation?

How Long Will the Border Stay Quiet? (Grayson Logue, The Dispatch)

Tighter enforcement and asylum restrictions evident in lower numbers of border crossings under Trump.

Trump Travel Restrictions Bar Residents Needed at U.S. Hospitals (Roni Caryn Rabin, New York Times)

Limits on travel and visa appointments have delayed or prevented foreign doctors from entering the country for jobs set to begin in weeks.

‘I Think He Is About to Destroy Vaccines in This Country’ (David Wallace-Wells, New York Times)

On 11 June, RFK Jr. appointed the physician Robert Malone, a discredited anti-vaxx activist and disseminator of bizarre conspiracy theories, to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), where he joins several other anti-vaxxers, appointed by RFK Jr. to replace the vaccination experts he had dismissed earlier.

“I think we are on the verge of losing vaccines for this country, from this country,” says the University of Pennsylvania vaccinologist Paul Offit, a former member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and a co-creator of the rotavirus vaccine. “And the reason is that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will hold up a paper, in the next four or five months, that says it’s aluminum in vaccines that are causing a whole swath of problems, including autism,” he goes on. “I think he is about to destroy vaccines in this country. I do.”

Trump’s Trouble with Tulsi (David A. Graham, The Atlantic)

The president appointed an intelligence chief who resents the intelligence community as much as he does. But reality is setting in.

For AI Safety Regulation, a Bird in the Hand Is Worth Many in the Bush (Peter N. Salib, Lawfare)

Why do believers in AI regulation so often oppose targeted AI legislation?

ICE Quietly Scales Back Rules for Courthouse Raids (Dhruv Mehrotra and Dell Cameron, Wired)

A requirement that ICE agents ensure courthouse arrests don’t clash with state and local laws has been rescinded by the agency. ICE declined to explain what that means for future enforcement.