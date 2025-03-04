U TURN: U.S. NEW RUSSIA POLICY Undermining Post-Cold War U.S. Foreign Policy: The Trump-Vance Approach to Ukraine and Russia

Published 4 March 2025

The U.S. post-Cold War foreign policy has been built on principles of deterrence, alliance-building, and the defense of democratic nations against authoritarian threats. Trump and JD Vance’s approach to Ukraine and Russia represents a fundamental departure from these principles, undermining decades of bipartisan commitment to countering Russian aggression.

For decades following the Cold War, the United States maintained a firm foreign policy stance against Russian aggression while strengthening its alliances with democratic nations across the world. This bipartisan commitment ensured the stability of NATO, provided critical military and economic aid to allies, and established the United States as a global leader in defending democracy. However, President Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance have taken a starkly different approach, one that undermines long-held American commitments to its allies and seemingly aligns with Russian interests.

Trump’s previous tenure was marked by an unprecedented coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin, attacks on NATO, and a reluctance to fully support Ukraine in its resistance against Russian aggression. In recent months, as Trump and Vance have doubled down on rhetoric that dismisses Ukrainian sovereignty, questions American aid, and engages in public disputes with Ukrainian leadership. This shift in policy and tone not only weakens U.S. global leadership but also emboldens adversaries like Russia, undermining the very foundations of post-Cold War foreign policy.

The Traditional U.S. Approach to Foreign Adversaries and Allies

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, U.S. foreign policy has largely been defined by a commitment to maintaining a global order that deters Russian expansionism while supporting democratic movements. This approach has manifested through NATO expansion, economic and military aid, and a consistent policy of deterrence.

· Post-Cold War Strategy: The U.S. played a key role in integrating former Eastern Bloc countries into Western alliances. NATO expanded to include nations like Poland, Hungary, and the Baltic states, ensuring a security umbrella against potential Russian aggression.

· Response to Russian Hostility: The 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea were met with U.S.-led sanctions and military assistance to affected regions. While these responses were sometimes criticized as inadequate, they nonetheless signaled American leadership in countering Russian aggression.

· Bipartisan Consensus: Both Republican and Democratic administrations, from George H.W. Bush to Barack Obama, agreed on the importance of standing against Russian authoritarianism while fostering democratic governance worldwide.

Trump’s Foreign Policy: A Departure from U.S. Norms

Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy shattered this long-standing bipartisan consensus. While previous presidents, regardless of party, upheld the U.S.’ role as a global leader against adversarial powers, Trump took an isolationist approach that significantly weakened America’s credibility among its allies.