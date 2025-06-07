PUBLIC HEALTH Economic Impact Report Warns of Setbacks to Public Health Progress Amid Federal Budget Cuts

Published 7 June 2025

A new report details the far-reaching impacts of 2025 federal funding cuts on public health infrastructure, research institutions, workforce development, and the broader US economy. The report provides the first comprehensive look at how widespread grant freezes, budget reductions, and agency restructurings are destabilizing academic public health institutions nationwide.

The Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH) released a new report today, Broken Lifelines: The Economic Consequences of Defunding Academic Public Health, detailing the far-reaching impacts of 2025 federal funding cuts on public health infrastructure, research institutions, workforce development, and the broader US economy.

The report provides the first comprehensive look at how widespread grant freezes, budget reductions, and agency restructurings are destabilizing academic public health institutions nationwide. From shuttered clinics to canceled training programs, ASPPH’s analysis shows that these cuts are jeopardizing the nation’s ability to prevent disease, respond to emergencies, and support a strong health workforce.

“This is not just about budgets. It’s about people’s lives, health, and futures,” said Dr. Laura Magaña, President and CEO of ASPPH. “Our students are losing opportunities, our researchers are being forced to abandon lifesaving work, and communities are losing access to critical services. Now more than ever, we need strong federal support to protect the health of our nation.”

Some Key Findings from Broken Lifelines

· Community Clinics Shuttered: Health centers were forced to close locations or scale back services.

· Training Disrupted: Students lost critical internships, scholarships, and placements, threatening the future workforce pipeline.

· Severe Economic Fallout: Every $1 of NIH funding previously supported $2.56 in economic activity. Projected losses exceed $16 billion.

The report also details specific impacts by region and provides personal stories from those directly affected, from displaced researchers and students to rural patients who lost access to care.

A companion fact sheet breaks down how the cuts have impacted key federal agencies that support public health, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

ASPPH’s Call to Action

ASPPH urges Congress and federal decision-makers to:

· Restore stable funding for public health education, research, and services

· Preserve critical federal agencies that support academic-public health partnerships

· Safeguard training pathways for future public health professionals

“Our member institutions are not only educating the next generation of public health professionals, but they are delivering services, driving innovation, conducting cutting-edge research, and supporting the health of entire communities,” said Dr. Magaña. “When their work is disrupted, the ripple effects are felt across the country. Protecting federal investment in academic public health is essential to building a healthier, more prepared, and more equitable future.”

More Stories:

Leave a comment