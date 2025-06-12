OUR PICKS AI Chatbots Are Making LA Protest Disinformation Worse | The Viral Storm Streamers Predicting Deadly Tornadoes | Trump’s Mobile Phone Is Causing Havoc in the White House, and more

Published 12 June 2025

· AI Chatbots Are Making LA Protest Disinformation Worse · Apple Bans Pro-Terror, Pro-Violence Telegram Channel Agitating LA Riots · Despite Administration Rhetoric, ICE Heavily Targets Non-Criminals · Fact-Checking Trump and Miller’s Claims of a ‘Migrant Invasion’ in California · The White House Is Delighted with Events in Los Angeles · Inside the AI Party at the End of the World · The Viral Storm Streamers Predicting Deadly Tornadoes—Sometimes Faster Than the Government · Why Trump’s Mobile Phone Is Causing Havoc in the White House

AI Chatbots Are Making LA Protest Disinformation Worse (David Gilbert, Wired)

Amid fast-moving events in Los Angeles, users are turning to chatbots like Grok and ChatGPT to find out what’s real and what’s not—and getting inaccurate information.

Apple Bans Pro-Terror, Pro-Violence Telegram Channel Agitating LA Riots (Ohad Merlin, Jerusalem Post)

Apple has banned the pro-terror, pro-violence Telegram channel of the radical group “Unity of Fields” (UoF) on all iPhones and other iOS devices. The anonymous group, boasting more than 10,000 followers on Telegram and over 13,000 on X/Twitter, claimed it received a formal notice from Apple on June 3, 2025.

Despite Administration Rhetoric, ICE Heavily Targets Non-Criminals (Philip Bump, Washington Post)

Before Trump took office, about 1 in 16 ICE detainees had no criminal charges or convictions. Now 1 in 4 don’t.

Fact-Checking Trump and Miller’s Claims of a ‘Migrant Invasion’ in California (Maria Sacchetti, Washington Post)

Federal and state data tell a far different story about migration to California than the political fury unfolding in Washington and on the streets of Los Angeles.

The White House Is Delighted with Events in Los Angeles (Missy Ryan and Jonathan Lemire, The Atlantic)

But Trump aides know there are real risks for the president if troops are involved in violence.

Inside the AI Party at the End of the World (Kylie Robison, Wired)

At a mansion overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge, a group of AI insiders met to debate one unsettling question: If humanity ends, what comes next?

The Viral Storm Streamers Predicting Deadly Tornadoes—Sometimes Faster Than the Government (Hilary Beaumont, Wired)

Storm streamers are using radars and AI robots to predict extreme weather for millions of YouTube subscribers, in some cases faster than the National Weather Service, which has been gutted by DOGE.

Why Trump’s Mobile Phone Is Causing Havoc in the White House (Ed Cumming, The Telegraph)

Hundreds have his personal number and he accepts unknown calls – now the president’s advisers fear his antics risk national security