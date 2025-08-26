WORLD ROUNDUP The Future Is Being Delivered by Chinese Drones | Israel’s Gaza Campaign Is Making It a Pariah State | Guyana, Colombia sign MoU on Aerial Surveillance Cooperation

Published 26 August 2025

Why the Global South Won’t Give Up on China (Galip Dalay and Dino Patti Djalal, Foreign Policy)

The United States is pressuring developing countries to make a binary choice without making itself a better choice.

The Future Is Being Delivered by Chinese Drones (Maximilian K. Bremer and Kelly A. Grieco, Foreign Policy)

Washington needs to move quickly if it hopes to compete in this critical industry.

Israel’s Gaza Campaign Is Making It a Pariah State (Thomas L. Friedmn, New York Times)

I will leave it to historians to debate whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. But what is absolutely clear to me right now is that this Israeli government is committing suicide, homicide and fratricide.

It is destroying Israel’s standing in the world, it is killing Gazan civilians with seemingly no regard for innocent human life, and it is tearing apart Israeli society and world Jewry, between those Jews who want to still stand with Israel no matter what and those who can no longer tolerate, explain or justify where this Israeli government is taking the Jewish state and now want to distance themselves from it.

Guyana, Colombia sign MoU on Aerial Surveillance Cooperation (iNews Guyana)

The Guyana Defense Force (GDF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Defense Ministry of the Republic of Colombia to enhance collaboration in aerial surveillance and regional security.

The agreement seeks to strengthen cooperation in monitoring and safeguarding airspace, with a focus on countering illicit activities and improving situational awareness.

Under the MoU, both countries will share expertise and build capacity to better detect and respond to threats.

How Anti-government “Police Killer” Fell Down a Covid Conspiracy Rabbit Hole (Adrian Blomfield, The Telegraph)

What turned Dezi Freeman from a crank into a suspected murderer remains unknown. But the pandemic seems to have played a decisive role.

Why Does China Buy US Farmland? (Rob Pierce, National Interest)

US states should be vigilant about preventing Chinese land purchases close to military installations.

How Pakistan Outplayed India and Won Donald Trump’s Favor (Eldar Mamedov, National Interest)

Can Pakistan parlay its temporary diplomatic success with Trump into a fundamental reset with Washington?