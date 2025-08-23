WORLD ROUNDUP Colombia’s FARC Dissidents Kill Again | Right-Wing Extremists Instrumentalize Gaming | The Choices Facing Britain’s Next MI6 Chief, and more

Published 23 August 2025

· At Least 18 Die in Colombia in Two Attacks Attributed to FARC Dissidents · With MAGA’s Help, Europe’s Far-Right Marches into the Mainstream · How Right-Wing Extremists Instrumentalize Gaming · Bolivia Says “No MAS” · The Choices Facing Britain’s Next MI6 Chief · Iran Reshuffles the Deck. Will it Matter?

At Least 18 Die in Colombia in Two Attacks Attributed to FARC Dissidents (Reuters)

At least 18 people died and more than forty were injured on Thursday after two attacks in Colombia attributed to different dissident factions of the former FARC guerrilla group, authorities reported. In Cali, the country’s third most populated city, a cargo vehicle with explosives detonated near a Colombian Aerospace Force base, in an incident that left six people dead and 71 injuries, according to the mayor’s office.

With MAGA’s Help, Europe’s Far-Right Marches into the Mainstream (Zachary Basu, Axios)

Vice President J.D. Vance, Elon Musk and other MAGA voices horrified Europe’s leaders by embracing Germany’s AfD and other far-right parties early in the Trump administration.

Six months later, those parties are smashing their establishment rivals in poll after poll.

The populist wave that formed in the wake of the 2015 migrant crisis has not crested. It’s surging — and spreading — across Europe, cheered on by a U.S. government eager to see MAGA go global.

For the first time in modern history, far-right parties are leading opinion polls in Europe’s four largest economies.

How Right-Wing Extremists Instrumentalize Gaming (Belltower)

There are several reasons why right-wing extremists feel so comfortable in gaming: Firstly, far-right narratives encounter less resistance and are more likely to be accepted in spaces where insults and discrimination are normal anyway. Little moderation and a disregard for platform guidelines favors the spread of far-right talking points and propaganda media. Right-wing extremists have long understood how they can use unregulated platforms and the toxic background noise for their own purposes.

Bolivia Says “No MAS” (Catherine Osborn, Foreign Policy)

After two decades as a bastion of the left, the country is taking a right turn.

The Choices Facing Britain’s Next MI6 Chief (Economist)

Human espionage has never been harder, costlier—or more important

Iran Reshuffles the Deck. Will it Matter? (Behnam Ben Taleblu, National Interest)

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has restructured the Islamic Republic’s national security apparatus to cover up Iran’s gaping weaknesses.