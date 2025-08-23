OUR PICKS DHS Hasn’t Kept Text Message Data Since April | Terrorist Use of Improvised Explosive Devices in the U.S. | Extremists’ Forum Inspiring School Shooters, and more

Published 23 August 2025

· How Trump Used 10 Emergency Declarations to Justify Hundreds of Actions · Homeland Security Dept. Says It Hasn’t Kept Text Message Data Since April · Critical Perspectives on Anti-Government Extremism: A Research Note · Investigating Terrorist Use of Improvised Explosive Devices in the United States: Evidence from U.S. Federal Court Cases, 2009 –2024 · New ADL Report Highlights White Supremacist Forum Inspiring School Shooters · Bipartisan Legislation Would Create Report on Jew-Hatred within U.S. Extremist Groups · Ex-pastor at Pete Hegseths Church Calls for Public Executions and says Bible Backs ICE Raids

How Trump Used 10 Emergency Declarations to Justify Hundreds of Actions (Karen Yourish and Charlie Smart, New York Times)

In his seven months back in office, President Trump has declared nine national emergencies, plus a “crime emergency” in Washington. Those emergency declarations have been used to justify hundreds of actions — including immigration measures, sweeping tariffs and energy deregulation — that would typically require congressional approval or lengthy regulatory review.

Homeland Security Dept. Says It Hasn’t Kept Text Message Data Since April (Minho Kim, New York Times)

The agency’s response to public records requests indicated potential violations of federal records laws, experts said

Critical Perspectives on Anti-Government Extremism: A Research Note (Christopher K. Ebbrecht and Layla van Wieringen, Perspective on Terrorism)

While the Global North is still facing the challenge of traditional forms of violent extremism (e.g. right-wing, left-wing, and militant Islamism), intelligence services and scholars alike have highlighted potential threats from novel extremist orientations that have (re)emerged over the past decade. One such variant is captured by the notion of anti-government extremism, which in its most simple form describes extremist attitudes or actions that oppose government and institutions of authority. In this research note, we offer critical perspectives on anti-government extremism as an analytical construct. Specifically, we raise questions concerning the extent to which the current definition of anti-government extremism always captures attitudes and/or actions that are indeed i) extremist, and ii) anti-governmental. We then discuss the implications and potential negative constitutive effects these unanswered conceptual issues may raise in relation to preventing and countering violent extremism (P/CVE), and conclude with a call for further debate and research on the theoretical and analytical merits of anti-government extremism.