WORLD ROUNDUP Why China Is Not a Superpower | Innovation Power | Mexico’s Dying Democracy, and more

Published 2 March 2023

MI5 to Face Criticism Over “Significant Missed Opportunities” to Stop May 2017 Manchester Terror Attack (Jack Hardy and Neil Johnston, The Telegraph)

Judge-led investigation into the bombing, which killed 22 people and injured more than a thousand, will publish its final report on Thursday.

Why China Is Not a Superpower (Jo Inge Bekkevold, Foreign Policy)

China’s growing power is the single most influential driver of geopolitical change today. Notwithstanding Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the United States has clearly identified China as its number one challenge. In June 2022, for the first time ever, NATO included China in its Strategic Concept, signaling a radical shift in the bloc’s security outlook.

But how mighty is China really? Measuring and comparing power between nations and across time is an imprecise exercise at best. Nonetheless, we can gain valuable information about China’s current power position if we compare it to the contemporary United States and Cold War-era Soviet Union—and consider three important concepts: polarity, hegemony, and the original definition of a superpower.

Such a comparison reveals that the United States is a pole, regional hegemon, and superpower. The Soviet Union was a pole and a superpower—but did not have regional hegemony. And although China is a pole in what is now a bipolar U.S.-China system, it is neither a regional hegemon nor a superpower. While these categorizations might read like abstract nuances in a scholarly debate, they actually have major, concrete implications for strategy and policy in the 21st century.

Why Israel’s Establishment Is Revolting (David E. Rosenberg, Foreign Policy)

Centrist Israelis ignored the occupation and settlements for years, but they are up in arms about judicial reforms that threaten the economy—and their self-image.

Innovation Power (Eric Schmidt, Foreign Affairs)

When Russian forces marched on Kyiv in February 2022, few thought Ukraine could survive. Russia had more than twice as many soldiers as Ukraine. Its military budget was more than ten times as large. The U.S. intelligence community estimated that Kyiv would fall within one to two weeks at most. (Cont.)