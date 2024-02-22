CYBERSECURITY Cybersecurity and Data Protection: Does ChatGPT Really Make a Difference?

Published 22 February 2024

An analysis published in the Journal for International Business and Entrepreneurship Development has looked at the various approaches to cybersecurity and data protection taken by key global players, namely the European Union (EU), the United States (U.S.), and China.

As nations address historical data concerns and evolving cyber threats, the practical implications for businesses and individuals are significant. In this context, they consider the impact of the emergence of large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT, often, and perhaps erroneously, referred to as artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Cybersecurity and data privacy have become central concerns, affecting business operations and user safety worldwide.The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) stands out as one of the more well-known and effective cyber strategies that have nudged businesses to strengthen cybersecurity measures and improve data management practices for compliance and consumer trust.

In contrast, the U.S. currently lacks a unified legislative framework for cybersecurity, relying instead on various regulations many of which are rather outdated in the digital landscape as it stands. Nevertheless, the U.S. does maintain high levels of preparedness against cyberattacks through legal, technical, and organizational measures.

China, on the other hand, has taken a stringent and strident position on cybersecurity and data protection, balancing the safeguarding of its citizens with strict regulations. These, of course, have raised concerns in many quarters about individual rights.

These tools offer a new way to understand and navigate the complex current regulations and future legislation, which could help organizations in their compliance efforts as well as improve cybersecurity for those organizations, governments, and individuals.

LLMs might be prompted to help in the interpretation of regulations and provide assistance in developing proactive rather than reactive strategies to address the challenges involved in compliance and cybersecurity. They might even be useful in allowing organizations to surmount the financial burdens and resource constraints, particularly for multinational corporations, that are necessitated by the need for cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

