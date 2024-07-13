OUR PICKS Houston Is on a Path to an All-Out Power Crisis | World's First Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Ferry | Heat-Related Emergencies Are Soaring in the U.S., and more

Published 13 July 2024

· Heat-Related Emergencies Are Soaring in the U.S. Can Hospitals Keep Up?

Medical providers and public health experts worry that the health care system is poorly equipped to handle the influx · Just Stop Oil Was Right About BP All Along

BP’s Faustian pursuit of profit has taken it from green darling to arch-villain · Why Six Countries Account for Most Migrants at the U.S.-Mexico Border

More than half of the migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border come from six Latin American countries, where worsening violence, poverty, and other factors are pushing them to leave · World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Commercial Ferry to Run on San Francisco Bay, and It’s Free to Ride

The fuel cells produce electricity by combining oxygen and hydrogen in an electrochemical reaction that emits water as a byproduct · Houston Is on a Path to an All-Out Power Crisis

The city’s widespread outage is a preview of how bad things could get this hurricane season

Heat-Related Emergencies Are Soaring in the U.S. Can Hospitals Keep Up? (Noah Weiland, New York Times)

Extreme heat, intensified by climate change, has blanketed much of the United States this summer, killing more than a dozen people in Oregon in recent days. Large parts of California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah have been under excessive heat warnings, which local officials believe contributed to more than 90 deaths in the West this month.

The consequences are increasingly playing out in the nation’s emergency rooms, where medical workers are confronted with heat-stricken patients whose soaring body temperatures can be fatal if not addressed quickly.

Around 2,300 people died from heat-related illnesses in the United States in 2023, triple the annual average between 2004 and 2018. Nearly 120,000 heat-related emergency room visits were recorded across the United States last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In part, those figures are because heat waves last longer now than they did decades ago, as an Environmental Protection Agency report released last week made clear.

Just Stop Oil Was Right About BP All Along (Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, The Telegraph)

BP has taken an enormous risk by betting the farm on booming global demand for oil and gas as far out as the late 2030s, and retreating drastically from renewables and clean-tech investment.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warns that the world is heading for the largest glut of excess oil supply ever seen, with a fall in the structural price of crude to match. If the IEA is right, BP is condemning itself to a death spiral in a Faustian pursuit of quick profit.

The company has switched almost overnight from the green darling of the European “majors” to arch-villain under the back-to-basics strategy of Murray Auchincloss. It is slashing its plan for renewable projects by 72 petajoules of energy by 2030.

None of the others are acting in this fashion. TotalEnergies is adding a further 46 petajoules. “The story that jumps out is BP’s pivot back to oil and gas at full steam,” says Martijn Rats from Morgan Stanley.

The IEA said in its mid-term outlook that global oil demand will peak in 2029 at under 106 million barrels a day (b/d) and then go into decline. Yet projects already planned or in the works or will push supply capacity to almost 114 million b/d. (Cont.)