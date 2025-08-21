REFUGEES Most Refugees and Asylees Will Be Denied Food Stamps Under Trump’s New Law

By Shalina Chatlani

Published 21 August 2025

Many noncitizens have historically been eligible for food aid, but now most refugees and asylees, who entered the country legally, including B., are no longer eligible for food stamps.

B. saidhe left Cameroon nine years ago because he was scared for his life. Authorities in the West African nation threw him in prison because of his sexual orientation, he said. After his release, he feared that if he stayed in the country, he would be killed.

B., who is now 39 and who asked that he be identified only by his initial because he still has family in Cameroon, arrived in the United States with practically nothing. Since he was granted asylum last year, he has been able to use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, to help him get by.

But now most refugees and asylees, who entered the country legally, including B., are no longer eligible for food stamps. The change is part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the giant federal domestic policy measure that President Donald Trump signed into law on July 4.

“I think it’s unfair. I understand that there are some people who abuse the system,” B. told Stateline. “There are also people who are in need. And cutting help for families like mine — not being able to get the help — it will be very difficult.”

SNAP, which is funded by the federal government but administered by the states, helps families and individuals with lower incomes supplement their grocery budgets. The program serves an average of 42 million people a month.

Supporters of the change note that refugees and asylees can get permits to work, and that they have other sources of support.

“It’s not like they have been dropped off in this country with no support system,” said Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, a nonprofit group that backs stricter immigration rules.

“They have sponsoring organizations that are helping them get settled and they have work authorization. So they really should be moving forward towards self-sufficiency with support right out of the starting gate. And they should be moving ahead to obtain green cards,” she added, referring to the cards that signify permanent residency.

Vaughan cited a federal grant program that reimburses states and nonprofit organizations for financial aid and health care coverage they provide to refugees.

But critics argue that asylees and refugees, who are extensively vetted and have a legitimate path to citizenship, can wait years for a green card, which entitles them to a wider array of benefits.