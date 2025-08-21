OUR PICKS The AI Doomers Are Getting Doomier | Why the Defense Industrial Base Is So Hard to Fix | Trump’s Fantasy of Home-Grown Chipmaking, and more

Donald Trump Has Purged One of the CIA’s Most Senior Russia Analysts (Economist)

The move will have a chilling effect inside American spy agencies.

Mark Warner, the senior Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, speaking to The Economist shortly before the recent purges, said that the situation was worse than he had expected. “I thought Gabbard would be bad,” he observed. “I didn’t expect this bad.”

The AI Doomers Are Getting Doomier (Matteo Wong, The Atlantic)

he industry’s apocalyptic voices are becoming more panicked—and harder to dismiss.

Donald Trump’s Fantasy of Home-Grown Chipmaking (Economist)

To remain the world’s foremost technological power, America needs its friends.

Advancing a Public Health-Informed Approach to Targeted Violence Prevention (Theo Warner & William Braniff, HSToday)

From grievance-based school and workplace shootings, to hate crimes, to ideologically-motivated terrorist attacks, incidents of targeted violence and terrorism continue to devastate communities across the country. Preventing acts of targeted violence before they occur is one of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the United States. While traditional security and law enforcement efforts play an essential role in responding to these threats, their authority to intervene is restricted unless actions rise to the level of criminal activity or constitute a legally defined threat to public safety. What our traditional efforts lack are proactive strategies that don’t just react to violence but work to prevent it before it happens.

Public Safety Groups Urge Congress to Expand Counter-Drone Authority for Local Law Enforcement (Matt Seldon, HSToday)

Why the Defense Industrial Base Is So Hard to Fix (Daniel Bob, National Interest)

Supply chain and raw material uncertainty as well as a declining workforce are at the root of America’s defense industrial base woes.