BORDER SECURITY U.S. Border Surveillance Towers Have Always Been Broken

By Dave Maass

Published 28 October 2024

A new bombshell scoop from NBC News revealed an internal U.S. Border Patrol memo claiming that 30 percent of camera towers that compose the agency’s “Remote Video Surveillance System” (RVSS) program are broken. Except, this isn’t a bombshell.

A new bombshell scoop from NBC News revealed an internal U.S. Border Patrol memo claiming that 30 percent of camera towers that compose the agency’s “Remote Video Surveillance System” (RVSS) program are broken. According to the report, the memo describes “several technical problems” affecting approximately 150 towers.

Except, this isn’t a bombshell. What should actually be shocking is that Congressional leaders are acting shocked, like those who recently sent a letter about the towers to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. These revelations simply reiterate what people who have been watching border technology have known for decades: Surveillance at the U.S.-Mexico border is a wasteful endeavor that is ill-equipped to respond to an ill-defined problem.

Yet, after years of bipartisan recognition that these programs were straight-up boondoggles, there seems to be a competition among political leaders to throw the most money at programs that continue to fail.

Official oversight reports about the failures, repeated breakages, and general ineffectiveness of these camera towers have been public since at least the mid-2000s. So why haven’t border security agencies confronted the problem in the last 25 years? One reason is that these cameras are largely political theater; the technology dazzles publicly, then fizzles quietly. Meanwhile, communities that should be thriving at the border are treated like a laboratory for tech companies looking to cash in on often exaggerated—if not fabricated—homeland security threats.

The Acronym Game

In fact, the history of camera towers at the border is an ugly cycle. First, Border Patrol introduces a surveillance program with a catchy name and big promises. Then a few years later, oversight bodies, including Congress, conclude it’s an abject mess. But rather than abandon the program once and for all, border security officials come up with a new name, slap on a fresh coat of paint, and continue on. A few years later, history repeats.

In the early 2000s, there was the Integrated Surveillance Intelligence System (ISIS), with the installation of RVSS towers in places like Calexico, California and Nogales, Arizona, which was later became the America’s Shield Initiative (ASI). After those failures, there was Project 28 (P-28), the first stage of the Secure Border Initiative (SBInet). When that program was canceled, there were various new programs like the Arizona Border Surveillance Technology Plan, which became the Southwest Border Technology Plan.