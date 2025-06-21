PUBLIC HEALTH NIH Terminates GoF Research; OMB Proposes 54% Cut to CDC Budget in FY 2026

Published 21 June 2025

HHS announced it would terminate funding for gain-of-function (GoF), while OMB proposed budget includes 54% cut to CDC budget in FY 2026. The cuts include a $1.4 billion cut to chronic disease prevention and $794 million in cuts to HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, STD, and TB prevention.

Pandora Report reports:

NIH Releases Notice Terminating or Suspending “Dangerous” GoF Research

The National Institutes of Health has released a notice informing the biomedical research community that, in accordance with a previous Executive Order, the organization will “Terminate funding and other support for projects, including unfunded collaborations/projects, meeting the definition of dangerous gain-of-function research conducted by foreign entities in countries of concern or foreign countries where there is not adequate oversight; and Suspend all other funding and other support for projects, including unfunded collaborations/projects, meeting the definition of dangerous gain-of-function research at least until implementation of the new policy described in Section 4(a) of the Executive Order.”

According to the notice, NIH not accept requests for exceptions to this action if it is determined that the requested exception meets the EO’s definition of dangerous gain-of-function research. NIH will also require all awardees to review ongoing research activities to identify any NIH funding and support for projects that meet this definition that has not yet been identified by NIH. Researchers will be required to notify NIH of any such work by June 30, 2025.

NIH Ordered to Restore Funding for Research Focused on Minority and LGBTQ+ People

A Reagan-appointed federal judge ordered the NIH to immediately restore research funds that were terminated by NIH for research focused on racial minorities and LGBTQ+ people. The judge, Thomas Young, accused the administration of “appalling” and “palpably clear” discrimination against these groups, stating “I’ve never seen a record where racial discrimination was so palpable. I’ve sat on this bench now for 40 years. I’ve never seen government racial discrimination like this.”

Young further explained that, “I am hesitant to draw this conclusion — but I have an unflinching obligation to draw it — that this represents racial discrimination and discrimination against America’s LGBTQ+ community. That’s what it is. I would be bling not to call it out. My duty is to call it out.”

Young explained that, while he is uncertain that he has the ability to block the related Executive Orders themselves, that the NIH cuts are illegal and void. An appeal is expected.

