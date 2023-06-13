OUR PICKS From Recovery to Revitalization | Why America Must Map the Moon | Deep Space Meets “Deep State,” and more

Published 13 June 2023

From Recovery to Revitalization: How Local Leaders Are Unlocking the Potential of the American Rescue Plan (Lavea Brachman et al., Brookings) I

In March 2021, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA delivered resources to mount a public health response to COVID-19; directed economic relief to workers, families, and small businesses; and provided fiscal aid to state, local, and tribal governments through the $350 billion Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program. For local governments, which received $130 billion, the SLFRF program provided an unprecedented amount of funding alongside considerable flexibility to address both the acute effects of the COVID-19 crisis and the long-standing local challenges that exacerbated the impacts of the crisis on economically disadvantaged communities. The Department of the Treasury set deadlines for SLFRF dollars to be obligated by December 31, 2024 and spent by December 31, 2026.

With the ARPA expenditure deadline looming, local leaders are focused on the long-term implications of SLFRF investments for their communities. This multidimensional challenge requires local leaders to sustain ARPA funding impact through a mix of strategic initiatives, existing and new complementary funding, greater cross-jurisdictional collaboration, and new impact-performance metrics. Federal agencies are key partners to local governments in ARPA funding, so enhancing flexible funding and organizing across those agencies could make a difference in ongoing implementation.

UFO Whistleblower, Meet a Conspiracy-Loving Congress (Matt Laslo, Wired)

The U.S. Congress is strange enough without aliens, but here we are. Or is it, here they are?

Over a span of several months, members of the 118th Congress have gone from being transfixed by wind-propelled spy balloons to being mesmerized by a whistleblower’s claims that U.S. intelligence officials possess “intact and partially intact non-human aircraft.” The whistleblower, former intelligence officer David Grusch, also claims that this and other evidence are being withheld from Congress.

Whether Grusch proves to be a crank or a game changer will likely soon be investigated by lawmakers. Skeptics abound, but there are also lawmakers who are curious and open to proof. Then there are the believers. (Cont.)