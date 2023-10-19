WORLD ROUNDUP How Poland Beat Authoritarianism | U.S. Is Dangerously Downplaying the Global Terrorism | Threat | Misreading China, and more

Published 19 October 2023

How Poland Beat Authoritarianism (and Slovakia Didn’t) (Dalibor Rohac, The Bulwark)

While Poland’s centerright’s celebrating the outcome of this weekend’s election, Slovakia’s new governing coalition—spanning from the hard left to the conspiratorial-nationalist right—just announced its nominations for the new cabinet to be led by Robert Fico, a former prime minister who resigned in disgrace in 2018. I predicted that Poland’s political center would hold while Slovakia’s would implode. But as a Slovak-American, I have no reason to gloat: An aging ex-TV anchor known mainly for her anti-vax views, Martina Šimkovičová, is poised to become Slovakia’s next culture minister. Rudolf Huliak, currently under police investigation for hate speech targeting gay people, has been picked to lead the environment ministry.

Much has been made of Poland’s record electoral turnout on Sunday—more than 74 percent—which set a record in Poland’s modern history by surpassing even the level of mobilization seen in the first free election in 1989. Yet the Slovak election saw high turnout as well, with more than 68 percent of eligible voters casting ballots. The main difference was what was on offer.

In Poland, the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) faced a well-organized, deeply institutionalized opposition built squarely around the political center. Perhaps the most striking election result was the strong performance of Third Way, an alliance of two smaller center-right parties that are more socially conservative and rural than the dominant Civic Platform led by Donald Tusk. What made this political force stand out is its combination of conservative commitments and political moderation, rejecting the apocalyptic binary which Polish parties have presented to voters in recent elections.

Poland Is Dreaming of Becoming a Nuclear Power (Paul Hockenos, Foreign Policy)

Many things may be set to change in Poland now that the country’s largest liberal-minded group of parties, called Civic Coalition, is potentially in a position to form the next government. On issues ranging from the European Union to women’s rights, the differences with the long-serving conservative government are profound. But at least one overlap on domestic policy is already clear: the push to become a nuclear energy power. (Cont.)