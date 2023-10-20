OUR PICKS Spyware Is Being Spread via Fake Natural Disaster Alerts | TSA’s Employing Multi-Layer Security | DHS S&T Relocates to St. Elizabeths West Campus, and more

Published 20 October 2023

Bulletin Advises of Potential ‘Lone Offender’ Attacks as US Counterterrorism Officials Work to Detect Homeland Threats (John Miller and Josh Campbell, CNN)

With a war ongoing between Israel and Hamas, law enforcement agencies across the US remain on high alert, with a joint bulletin Wednesday warning of the threat of “lone offenders” as sources say officials are using an array of sophisticated tools and techniques to monitor for potential threats. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, along with the National Counterterrorism Center, issued the Joint Intelligence Bulletin sharing information and a threat assessment advising state and local law enforcement agencies that “lone offenders inspired by, or reacting to, the ongoing Israel-HAMAS conflict pose the most likely threat to Americans.” The bulletin – obtained by CNN – also notes “the FBI has seen an increase in reports of threats against faith communities, particularly Jewish and Muslim communities.” While Hamas has not specifically called for attacks on US soil, the bulletin says, other foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks in the US, which “may prompt homegrown extremists” to direct attacks at Israeli, Jewish or US government targets.”

DHS S&T Relocates to St. Elizabeths West Campus in Washington, D.C. (DHS S&T)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Headquarters was officially relocated from its previous location on 7th and D Street SW to St. Elizabeths Campus in Southeast Washington, D.C. This move builds on the effort to consolidate DHS leadership and agencies at one main headquarters and to contribute to increased cohesion and collaboration, improving the Department’s research innovation work to address the threats of today and tomorrow.

Spyware Is Being Spread via Fake Natural Disaster Alerts (Olivia Powell, CSHub)

Malware is being spread to Android devices via fake volcano eruption alerts, cyber security researchers have found.

Researchers at Italian cyber security company, D3Labs, published a blog about the malicious software on October 16. They discovered that malicious actors were exploiting the IT-Alert service, a new public alert system used by the Italian government to disseminate crucial information to its citizens in emergency situations, for example natural disasters.