· New Far-Right Conspiracy Claims Boeing’s Accidents Are Intentional
Following a series of incidents involving the company’s planes, some conspiracists are baselessly alleging that Boeing is failing on purpose as part of a global plot to bring down Western civilization.
· Ankle Monitors and Curfews: Inside Biden’s New Tracking System for Migrant Families
The goal of the program is to keep people from skipping out on their asylum hearings, joining the millions of undocumented people who stay in the country indefinitely.
· Batteries, Green Energy Sources Combine for Major Climate Solution
Batteries allow renewables to replace fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal, while keeping a steady flow of power when sources like wind and solar are not producing.
· AI on the Ballot: Shaping the Future of Democracy and Governance
This fusion of technology and human ingenuityis now venturing into the realm of elections.
· Cyber Threats are Here to Stay: 3 Tips for Defending U.S. Critical Infrastructure Under Siege
In the last handful of years, widespread digitization has expanded the critical infrastructure attack surface.
· Supreme Betrayal
A requiem for Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment
· Insurance Rates Are Soaring for US Homeowners in Climate Danger Zones
Research shows the soaring costs hint at widespread, unpriced risk as the global climate warms, with states like California, Florida and Louisiana hit hardest.
New Far-Right Conspiracy Claims Boeing’s Accidents Are Intentional (David Gilbert, Wired)
Over the past week, airplanes made by Boeing have been involved in numerous incidents, including midair emergencies, leaking hydraulic fluid, a wheel falling off a plane as it took off, pilots losing control of the plane mid-journey, and a plane plummeting suddenly and injuring 50 people. As a result, right-wing influencers and far-right extremists are once again spreading the conspiracy that Boeing’s problems are all due to the airplane manufacturer’s supposed embrace of diversity.
But this time around, they are going even further: Some are even claiming that the accidents are happening intentionally, and that Boeing is failing on purpose as part of a global conspiracy to bring down Western civilization and promote communism and countries like China.
These claims began earlier this year after a part of a Boeing-built Alaska Airlines plane blew off during a flight. Far-right figures claimed that airlines were now more dangerous, not because of faults with the production process, but because they forced diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) policies which, conspiracists claimed without any proof, resulted in putting unqualified flight crews in the cockpit. The same far-right figures are now claiming that Boeing’s support of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies and DEI have led to plummeting standards in the manufacturing process.
Ankle Monitors and Curfews: Inside Biden’s New Tracking System for Migrant Families (Hamed Aleaziz, New York Times)
A year-old Biden administration program that seeks to quickly process — and potentially deport — many of the migrant families who have arrived in the United States in record-breaking numbers.
The goal of the program is to keep families from skipping out on their asylum hearings and melting away into American society, joining the millions of undocumented people who stay in the country indefinitely under the radar of U.S. authorities.
If the families fail their asylum screenings, they can be deported within weeks. The asylum process usually takes years, with most claims ultimately rejected.
So far, the Family Expedited Removal Management program has tracked more than 19,000 people since May, according to data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that was obtained by The New York Times. More than 1,500 of them have been deported and around 1,000 have absconded by prying off their ankle monitors, the ICE data show. The rest either passed their initial screenings or still have cases underway. (Cont.)