Published 2 May 2025

Visitors to the Covid.gov and Covidtests.gov websites are now being were websites directed to White House webpage dedicated to promoting the lab-leak theory of the origins of SAR-CoV-2. There is no direct scientific evidence to support this speculative theory, or any other Covid-origin theory.

Covid.gov and Covidtests.gov were websites which once provided information about the COVID-19 pandemic and access to at-home test kits. This content has been removed, and visitors to the site are being directed to White House webpage dedicated to promoting the lab-leak theory of the origins of SAR-CoV-2. There is no direct scientific evidence to support this speculative theory, or any other Covid-origin theory.

Padora Report writes:

The administration has now set covid.gov and covidtests.gov, websites which once provided information about the COVID-19 pandemic and access to at-home test kits, to redirect to a White House webpage dedicated to the lab leak origin theory of SARS-CoV-2. This theory remains unsupported by direct evidence and has split the Intelligence Community, with three agencies supporting it (two with low confidence and one with moderate confidence). The White House has begun describing it as a “confirmable truth” despite these unresolved issues.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, said of the new page and its five bulleted claims “Every one of the five pieces of evidence supporting the lab leak hypothesis … is factually incorrect, embellished, or presented in a misleading way…But making evidence-based arguments in good faith about the pandemic’s origin is not the purpose of this document. This is pure propaganda, intended to justify the systematic devastation of the federal government, particularly programs devoted to public health and biomedical research.”

Congressional Republicans have long since backed this theory, relying heavily on everything from discredited translations of documents from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and heavy politicization of mitigation measures and figures like Anthony Fauci, the former NIAID director, who is singled out on the White House’s new webpage. The site also states “Public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency,” providing unusual commentary about a federal public health response that was launched under President Trump.

