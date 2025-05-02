OUR PICKS Trump Plans Major Downsizing at U.S. Spy Agencies | The Dangerous Decline in Vaccination Rates | Research Grants Related to Misinformation and Disinformation Cancelled, and more

Published 2 May 2025

National Science Foundation Cancels Research Grants Related to Misinformation and Disinformation (Sarah Scire, Nieman Lab)

Hundreds of grants, fellowships, and awards were terminated because they are no longer “aligned with NSF priorities.”

The Dangerous Decline in Vaccination Rates (Lauren Goode, Michael Calore, and Katie Drummond, Wired)

With measles on the rise, this episode of Uncanny Valley looks at RFK’s role in the revival of the once-eliminated deadly illness.

Trump Administration Plans Major Downsizing at U.S. Spy Agencies (Warren P. Strobel, Washington Post)

The CIA plans to cut 1,200 positions, along with thousands more from other parts of the U.S. intelligence community.

The Antisemitism Awareness Act Shows the Mire of Identity Politics (Jason Willick, Washington Post)

The legislation is misguided and would only further undermine political freedom.

In Court, Trump Team Backs Off Its Public Deportation Claims (Aaron Blake, Washington Post)

Days after Trump undercut his administration on Kilmar Abrego García, the administration is downplaying other “vague statements.”

Amid DOGE-induced Turmoil, National Science Foundation Is in Crisis (Carolyn Y. Johnson and Joel Achenbach, Washington Post)

The $9 billion agency exists entirely to fund science researchers, projects and facilities outside its Alexandria, Virginia, headquarters. It’s had to hit pause on its main mission.