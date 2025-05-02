NEW THREATS The Beginnings of a U.S. Science Brain Drain | America’s Pro-Disease Movement | The Cost of Defunding Harvard, and more

Published 2 May 2025

· A Nature Analysis Signals the Beginnings of a U.S. Science Brain Drain · DOGE Put a College Student in Charge of Using AI to Rewrite Regulations · America’s Pro-Disease Movement · In the Middle of a Hepatitis Outbreak, U.S. Shutters the One Atlanta-Based CDC Lab That Could Help · Count the Dead by the Millions · The Cost of Defunding Harvard

A Nature Analysis Signals the Beginnings of a U.S. Science Brain Drain (Laurie Udesky and Jack Leeming, Nature)

A trawl of job views and application data suggests jobseekers are looking abroad as the Trump administration’s cuts to science take hold.

DOGE Put a College Student in Charge of Using AI to Rewrite Regulations (David Gilbert and Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

A DOGE operative has been tasked with using AI to propose rewrites to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s regulations—an effort sources are told will roll out across government.

America’s Pro-Disease Movement (David Frum)

How the Trump administration is worsening a public-health crisis.

In the Middle of a Hepatitis Outbreak, U.S. Shutters the One Atlanta-Based CDC Lab That Could Help (Chiara Eisner, NPR)

On April 1, the outbreak investigation was brought to a halt. All 27 of the lab’s scientists received an email from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services informing them that they were losing their jobs. Like thousands of other employees who received similar emails that day, the scientists were told they would be placed on administrative leave until June 2, after which they would no longer work for the CDC.

Count the Dead by the Millions (Tim Dickinson, Rolling Stone)

A new study projects Trump cuts to global health aid would kill millions; abortions would also soar.

The Cost of Defunding Harvard (Atul Gawande, New Yorker)

If you or someone you love has cancer, cardiovascular disease, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, or diabetes, you have likely benefitted from the university’s federally funded discoveries in care and treatment.